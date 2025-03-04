"Singles that I took were most pleasing...": Virat opens on his composed 'Chase Master' knock against Australia in semis

Dubai [UAE], March 4 (ANI): India's stalwart batter Virat Kohli, opened up on his classic match-winning knock against Australia while chasing in the semi-final of the Champions Trophy, and said his focus was on assessing the conditions and rotating the strike was the "most pleasing part" of his knock for him.

Virat delivered yet another classic ODI knock, perfectly suiting the 50-over template, guiding India to a four-wicket win over Australia with a magnificent 84 runs in 98 balls, with five fours.

While the batter missed out on his 52nd ODI and 83rd international ton, Virat brought his team to victory from a worrying situation of 43/2, and delivered a perfect redemption for the heartbreak of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Virat, who missed out on his well-deserved hundred, said that milestones do not matter to him anymore, and winning the game for the team is most important.

"I have never focused on those things. When you do not think of those milestones, they happen along with the victories. If I get to the three-figure mark, great, but the win is important. For me, those things do not matter anymore. I take pride in doing what my team wants. It is just about stepping out and hopefully doing the job for the team," Virat said in the post-match presentation.

On scoring 84 with just five boundaries, Virat said that his knock was more about understanding the conditions and rotating the strikes since partnerships play a vital role in such innings.

"It all depends on the conditions and then I play my innings. (on things he was pleased with during his knock). My timing, my composure at the crease, I was not rushed. The singles that I took were the most pleasing part for me. I was not feeling desperate and feeling happy knocking ones around and when as a batsman you start taking pride in taking singles into the gaps, that is when you know you are playing good cricket."

"This game is all about pressure, especially in big games like semis and finals. If you go deep into the game, the opposition usually gives in. It is important to control your impulses. Even if the run-rate is six per over, I am not bothered," he added.

Virat said that when he got out, his plan was to get 20 runs more and try finishing the game himself.

"Usually that is the template I follow but, sometimes you cannot execute what you want to," he concluded.

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. After an early wicket of Cooper Connolly, Travis Head (39 in 33 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) had a 50-run stand with Steve Smith. Smith carried on, with half-century stands against Marnus Labuschagne (29 in 36 balls, with two fours and a six) and Alex Carey (61 in 57 balls, with eight fours and a six). Carey was there till 48th over, untill a fine direct hit from Shreyas Iyer ended his knock.

Australia was skittled out for 264 in 49.3 overs.

Shami (3/48) was the top bowler for India, while Varun Chakravarthy (2/49) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/40) also unleashed a spin web. Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya took a wicket each.

During the run chase, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma (28 in 29 balls, with three fours and a six) and Shubman Gill (8) early and were reduced to 43/2. From then on, a 91-run partnership between Virat and Shreyas Iyer (45 in 62 balls, with three fours) brought India back into the game. Virat also had a brief 44-run stand with Axar Patel (27 in 30 balls, with a four and six) and a 47-run stand with KL Rahul (42* in 34 balls, with two fours and two sixes).

Hardik delivered a brief and fiery cameo, scoring 28 in 24 balls, with a four and three sixes, helping India seal a win. India finished at 267/6 in 48.1 overs.

Nathan Ellis (2/48) and Adam Zampa (2/60) were the top bowlers for Australia. (ANI)

