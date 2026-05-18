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Home / Sports / Sinner becomes 1st Italian man to win Italian Open in 50 years

Sinner becomes 1st Italian man to win Italian Open in 50 years

Djokovic completed the career set in 2018 in Cincinnati at age 31 - and then went on to win each event at least twice

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Rome, Updated At : 05:07 PM May 18, 2026 IST
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Jannik Sinner. (Credit: X/@janniksin)
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Jannik Sinner is the first Italian man to win the Italian Open since Adriano Panatta 50 years ago.

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The top-ranked Sinner’s 6-4, 6-4 victory over Casper Ruud in Sunday’s final on the red clay of the Foro Italico also made him only the second man after Novak Djokovic to win all nine Masters 1000 events - the biggest tournaments outside the Grand Slams.

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Djokovic completed the career set in 2018 in Cincinnati at age 31 - and then went on to win each event at least twice. Sinner is 24, and with his only real rival, Carlos Alcaraz, currently sidelined due to a right wrist injury, seemingly nobody can beat him.

Sinner extended his winning streak to 29 matches. He hasn’t lost since getting beat by Jakub Mensik in the Qatar Open quarterfinals on Feb. 19. And he’s now 17-0 on clay this year entering the French Open, which starts next Sunday.

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Elina Svitolina beat Coco Gauff in the women’s singles title match on Saturday.

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