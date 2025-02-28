Sinner’s Laureus nomination revoked after doping ban

The Laureus Academy revoked tennis No. 1 Jannik Sinner’s nomination for its annual World Sportsman of the Year Award, citing his three-month doping ban. Sinner, who accepted the ban earlier this month, had tested positive for anabolic agent clostebol which the 23-year-old said had entered his system from a member of his support team through massages and sports therapy. The ban will end on May 4.

“We have followed this case, the decisions of the relevant global bodies and — whist we note the extenuating circumstances involved — feel that the three-month ban renders the nomination ineligible,” Laureus Academy chairman Sean Fitzpatrick said.