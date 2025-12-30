DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Sir Donald Bradman's Australia Test cap to go under hammer

Sir Donald Bradman's Australia Test cap to go under hammer

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:20 AM Dec 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Melbourne [Australia], December 30 (ANI): Sir Donald Bradman's Australia Test Cap will go under the hammer next month, according to cricket.com.au. One of Bradman's Baggy Green caps will be auctioned at Lloyds Auctions, with bidding starting at $1 and closing on January 26, 2026.

Advertisement

The great cricketer Bradman gifted one of his Australian Test caps to a fellow Test cricketer, and since then, it has remained with the family for more than 70 years. The family didn't auction Bradman's Test cap or display it for public sale.

Advertisement

"This is a genuine piece of cricket history that Sir Donald Bradman personally gifted," Lloyds Auctions' Lee Hames said.

Advertisement

"Its uninterrupted family ownership for 75 years and its direct link to 'The Don' make it one of the most important Bradman-related pieces to come to auction," he added.

The cap, which will be auctioned, will draw international interest from private collectors, museums, institutions and fans. Bradman wore that cap during the 1947/48 series against the first Indian team to tour Australia. The series saw Bradman amassing 715 runs from six innings.

Advertisement

Shane Warne holds the record price for a Baggy Green cap sold at auction. The leg spinner's cap was sold, in aid of emergency services responding to the 2019-20 bushfires, to the Commonwealth Bank for $1,007,500 - but Warne only wore the one cap.

Donald Bradman was born on August 27, 1908, in New South Wales. The legendary cricketer passed away at the age of 92 years on February 25, 2001, in Adelaide.

The great batter made his Test debut for Australia against England during the Brisbane Test in November 1928.

In 52 Tests and 80 innings, Bradman notched up 6996 at an astonishing average of 99.94, including 29 centuries and 13 half-centuries.

In First-Class cricket, the legendary cricketer amassed 28067 runs in 234 matches and 338 innings. The right-handed batter had an astounding average of 95.14, with the help of 117 centuries and 69 half-centuries. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts