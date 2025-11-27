DT
Siraj slams Air India Express for 4-hour delay, calls It "worst airline experience"

Siraj slams Air India Express for 4-hour delay, calls It "worst airline experience"

ANI
Updated At : 11:05 AM Nov 27, 2025 IST
Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 27 (ANI): India's speedster Mohammed Siraj has expressed his frustration and disappointment over the delay of the Air India Express flight, describing it as the "worst airline experience" due to the lack of communication and updates from the airline.

Siraj was heading back to Hyderabad from Guwahati after India suffered a humiliating 408-run defeat to South Africa in the second test, resulting in a 0-2 loss in the two-match series. This marks India's second clean sweep in at home, following last year's 3-0 loss to New Zealand.

Siraj, on Wednesday evening, expressed anguish over the delay in the flight's departure, which was supposed to take off at 7.25 pm, highlighting the airline's lack of communication.

In an X post, Siraj wrote, "Air India flight no IX 2884 from Guwahati to Hyderabad was supposed to take off at 7.25 however, there has been no communication from the airline, and after repeatedly following up, they have just delayed the flight with no proper reasoning. This has been really frustrating, and this is the basic ask by every passenger. The flight was delayed by 4 hours, and still no update has left us stranded. Worst airline experience. I really would not advise anyone to take this flight if they can't take a stand."

Air India Express on Thursday said that its flight (IX 2884) from Guwahati to Hyderabad has been cancelled due to "unforeseen operational reasons". The explanation came after Siraj publicly called out the airline for the delay in departure from Guwahati and the lack of communication regarding it.

"We regret to inform you that the flight has been cancelled due to unforeseen operational reasons. Our team at the airport is actively assisting all guests with the necessary arrangements. We understand how difficult this situation is, and we truly appreciate your patience and understanding. Please be assured that our team will continue to keep you updated and extend all possible support," Air India Express replied under Siraj's post on X. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

