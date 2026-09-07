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Home / Sports / "SIT investigation progressing well": Keralam Sports Minister on football icon Messi's postponed visit to state

"SIT investigation progressing well": Keralam Sports Minister on football icon Messi's postponed visit to state

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ANI
Updated At : 01:28 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], September 7 (ANI): Keralam sports minister OJ Janeesh said that the SIT investigation into football icon Lionel Messi's postponed visit to the State is progressing well and questioned the previous LDF government for "lack of clarity in several aspects of the matter".

Messi's visit to Keralam for a friendly match was postponed as per an announcement by the sponsors last year. As per Olympics.com, Argentina was supposed to play a friendly match against the Australian men's football team at Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium on November 17, and the AFA had inspected the venue back in September, as per Olympics.com. The Keralam visit was part of the team's provisional itinerary for friendly matches scheduled for the year's FIFA International Window in November.

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Speaking to the media, Janeesh said, "The SIT investigation is progressing well. There are several questions that need to be answered. How did a company with a paid-up capital of just Rs 10 lakh undertake an event worth Rs 200 crore? There is a lack of clarity on several aspects of the matter, and all of these issues need to be thoroughly examined.”

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According to the sponsors, there was a delay in receiving FIFA's permission, and they added that the match would be rescheduled to the next international window. However, even after the football icon made a visit to India as part of the 'GOAT India Tour', in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi, there is still no clarity if a Keralam visit would happen in future.

Meanwhile, Messi announced his retirement from the national team on Monday, bringing the curtain down on a decorated international career that began with his senior debut in 2005. He became Argentina's most-capped player and all-time leading scorer, while guiding the country to three major international titles.

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The 39-year-old's Argentina journey included several years of disappointment before he finally delivered major silverware. After losing the 2014 World Cup final to Germany and the 2016 Copa America final to Chile, Messi helped Argentina win the 2021 Copa America, ending a 28-year wait for a major trophy.

He then led Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar in 2022, scoring twice in the final against France before converting his penalty in the shootout as Argentina won 4-2 after the match ended 3-3 following extra time. Argentina retained the Copa America title in 2024, adding another major trophy to Messi's international honours. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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