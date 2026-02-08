Mumbai (Maharshtra) [India], February 8 (ANI): Nepal cricketer Nandan Yadav said his team took important lessons from their narrow four-run defeat to England in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

During the post-match presentation, Nandan was asked to reflect on lessons from their loss and how they would approach things ahead of the tournament. In response, the Nepal cricketer said, "The lessons, like most, we like hitting some sixes, like Mahendra Singh Dhoni."

The "Dhoni-like" reference stems from Nepal's explosive finishing attempt; chasing 185, they required 10 runs in the final over, but Sam Curran conceded only five runs to secure England's victory.

Despite the heartbreak, the performance drew high praise from the cricketing fraternity, most notably from South African legend Dale Steyn, who publicly offered his coaching services to the Nepal team

After Nepal showcased their resilience against England, legendary seamer Dale Steyn expressed admiration for the team, writing on X, "Nepal, I offer my services to you if you ever need 'em! Up, up and UP!"

When Nandan was asked about Dale Steyn's tweet offering his services to Nepal, Yadav admitted the team felt honoured but unsure how to take it forward.

"So that's a big thing for us. Someone, some legend, who ruled cricket for 10 years, is tweeting something like this. But it's like the management team -- so we can't approach him. Maybe we can, so I don't know how to answer this one," he said.

Reflecting on the emotional aftermath of the match, Yadav added, "So for this one, I think we feel both -- sometimes regret as well and sometimes pride as well, because we are competing against such a good team like England, and we are really close to winning the game. So I think it's like 50-50 for us -- proud and obviously regret as well, because we were really close to the game."

England narrowly defeated Nepal by four runs in a T20 World Cup match full of twists and turns.

For Three Lions, Jacob Bethell and Harry Brook contributed with crucial half-centuries, while Jos Buttler climbed past Mahela Jayawardene to become the third-highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup history.

Nepal's chase was powered by strong partnerships from Rohit Paudel and Dipendra Singh Airee, but England's bowlers struck at crucial moments, leaving the underdogs just short of the target.

Batting first, Jacob Bethell and captain Harry Brook's crucial 71-run partnership for the fourth wicket helped the Three Lions reach a total of 184.

Bethell scored 55 off 34 balls after the left-handed batter fell to the bowling of Dipendra Singh Airee. Harry Brook completed his half-century, a knock of 53 off 32 balls, before Nandan Yadav got his second wicket of the match by dismissing the English skipper.

Jack's blistering, unbeaten knock of 39 off 18 helped England reach a total of 184. For Nepal, Sher Malla (1/35), Dipendra Singh Airee (2/23), Nandan Yadav (2/25), and Sandeep Lamichhane (1/25) were among the wicket-takers.

Chasing 185, Nepal started brilliantly, racing to 31/0 in three overs, thanks to Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh. England struck back as Liam Dawson picked up the wicket of Aasif Sheikh, followed soon after by Will Jacks dismissing the dangerous Kushal Bhurtel for 29 off 17 balls.

Nepal slumped to 47/2 in the powerplay. Skipper Rohit Paudel and Dipendra Singh Airee then piled on the pressure on the England bowlers. However, during the 15th over, Sam Curran got the much-needed wicket as he removed Dipendra Singh Airee (44 off 29, with six fours and one six) as Nepal reached 125/3.

Curran also broke the 82-run stand for the third wicket. In the very next over, skipper Rohit Paudel (39 off 34) fell to Liam Dawson as Nepal lost their two wickets in quick succession.

Towards the end, Lokesh Bam's unbeaten 20-ball 39, with four boundaries and two sixes, went in vain as Nepal made 180/6 in 20 overs, losing the nail-biter by just four runs. For England, Liam Dawson (2/21), Luke Wood (1/31), and Sam Curran (1/27) were among the wicket-takers. (ANI)

