Six pack: Rahul Tewatia hits 12 off 2 balls as Titans beat Punjab

Mumbai, April 8

Rahul Tewatia stole victory from the jaws of defeat with two sixes off the last two balls as Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings to make it three wins in a row in the IPL season.

The 190-run target seemingly out of reach, Odean Smith's error opened the door for Gujarat. With 13 needed off three balls, Smith bowled a brilliant delivery which David Miller could only hit back to the bowler. In his eagerness to run out Tewatia at the non-striker's end, Smith gave one run in overthrow.

While a dot ball could have all but ended Gujarat’s chase, the overthrow brought the equation down to 12 off two balls. And Tewatia smashed the two balls over the mid-wicket boundary. Tewatia's late heroics aside, it was opener Shubman Gill who played a match-winning knock of 96 off 59 balls, with 11 fours and one six.

Earlier, England allrounder Liam Livingstone, this season's costliest foreign player, made full use of a lucky reprieve to smash a second consecutive half-century and help Punjab Kings post 189/9.

Livingstone, who was bought for Rs 11.5 crore, smashed 64 off just 27 balls to score the bulk of the runs for Punjab Kings after being asked to bat first.

Brief scores: Punjab Kings: 189/9 (Livingstone 64; Rashid 3/22); Gujarat Titans: 190/4 in 20 overs (Shubman 96; Rabada 2/35). — Agencies