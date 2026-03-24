Six players from Punjab FC named in Indian under-20 squad for SAFF Championship

Mohali (Punjab) [India], March 24 (ANI): Six players from Punjab FC have been named in the Indian national football team for the SAFF U-20 Championship, which is underway in the Maldives, underlining Punjab FC as the club with one of the best youth setups in the country.

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The squad announced by Head Coach Mahesh Gawali includes Karish Soram, Usham Singh Thoungamba, Rishikanta Meitei Laishram, Aniket Yadav, Omang Dudum and Vishal Yadav, according to a press release.

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India will start their campaign on March 26 against Pakistan and will face Bangladesh on March 28th in the second group game.

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The top two teams in the group will qualify for the semi-finals, which will be played on April 1, and the finals will be played on April 3rd.

India won the previous SAFF Championship, which was an Under-19 event last year in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh.

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All six players were members of the Punjab FC U-17 side that won the AIFF U-17 Youth League, which was captained by Aniket.

Karish, a dependable presence in defence, has previously represented India at the youth level and was part of Punjab FC's AIFF U-17 Youth League-winning squad. Usham Singh, who has also been in the national youth setup earlier, played a key role in Punjab FC's U-17 title-winning campaign with his versatility at the back.

Rishikanta Meitei Laishram, a composed midfielder, has been a consistent performer in Punjab FC's youth system and adds balance in the centre of the pitch. Aniket Yadav, who captained the AIFF U-17 Youth League-winning side, has been a natural leader and a driving force in midfield for the club.

Omang Dudum, the only returning member from India's previous title-winning squad, netted three goals in last year's tournament and will look to continue his strong attacking form. Vishal Yadav has already made his ISL debut for Punjab FC, becoming one of the youngest players in the country to feature in the competition.

Speaking on the selection, Technical Director of Punjab FC Youth Program, Giuseppe Cristaldi said, "We are extremely proud to see six of our young players represent the national team at the SAFF U-20 Championship. This reflects the strength of our youth development pathway and the hard work put in by the players and coaching staff. We are confident they will make a strong impact and continue to grow in the domestic and international levels." (ANI)

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