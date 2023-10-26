Skeet team shoots gold in Asian Championship

PTI

New Delhi, October 25

The Indian men’s trio of Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Khangura and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa won the gold medal with a combined total of 358 in the men’s skeet team event of the Asian Shooting Championship in Changwon, South Korea. The Indians’ aggregate score was enough to pip the South Korean team by a point, while Kazakhstan finished third.

Naruka and Khangura also made the individual final but missed out on medals, and the two available Paris Olympics quota places, after finishing fourth and sixth, respectively. Sarabjot Singh and Surbhi Rao won silver in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. They shot a combined 581 in qualification, the same score shot by four other teams including two Chinese pairs that took the top two positions by virtue of greater accuracy.

The Indians were third, but as only one team from a country could make the final, Sarabjot and Surbhi were drawn to play Li Xue and Liu Jinyao for gold. The Chinese prevailed 16-4.