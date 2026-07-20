SKF India felicitates Special Olympics Bharat contingent for performance at Gothia Cup 2026

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): SKF India Ltd on Monday felicitated the Special Olympics Bharat football contingent at a special ceremony held to celebrate the team's performance at the Gothia Cup 2026 in Sweden.

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The event brought together athletes, coaches, officials, partners, and dignitaries to honour the contingent's remarkable achievement on the global stage, according to a press release.

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The highlight of India's campaign was the exceptional performance of the Special Olympics Bharat Boys' Football Team, which secured the Bronze Medal at the Gothia Cup 2026, an international youth football tournament.

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Speaking on the occasion, Shailesh Sharma, Managing Director, SKF India Ltd, said the team's achievement is a testament to the power of perseverance, discipline, and teamwork.

Adding to this, Mallika Nanda, President, Special Olympics Bharat, congratulated athletes, coaches, and support staff for the remarkable achievement.

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The event also featured interactions with the athletes and coaches, who shared their experiences from the tournament, along with a felicitation ceremony recognising their achievement and the contributions of coaches, support staff, and partner organisations. (ANI)

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