Skipper Rohit Sharma applauds showstoppers

PTI

Nagpur, February 11

India skipper Rohit Sharma was effusive in his praise for the spin-bowling pair of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, saying that leading them was similar to captaining Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc in Australia.

Ashwin and Jadeja wrecked Australia as India took a 1-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“He (Ashwin) looks a different bowler. I wouldn’t say an improved bowler as he was always a good bowler but he looks a different bowler every time he plays Test cricket. That’s what good cricketers do. They try and up their game and try to reach the next level,” said Sharma.

Ashwin, who reached a personal milestone of 450 wickets in Test cricket, also picked up his 31st five-for and a match haul of eight wickets.

Asked about the feeling of captaining a team that has Ashwin, Jadeja and Axar Patel in its ranks, Sharma replied: “It’s like captaining (Pat) Cummins, (Josh) Hazlewood and (Mitchell) Starc in Australia. Pretty similar. When you have the quality of Axar, Jadeja, and Ash, having played in India for so many years, playing on pitches like these, it’s always a blessing.”

Sharma, who scored a century and laid the platform for a 400-run total, said pitch conditions are same for everyone but what makes the three India spinners special is their ability to extract the maximum out of the wicket.

Often, when there are three spinners in the side, one of them tends to get under-bowled. Sharma tickled a funny bone when he cited his “worries” while rotating the bowling between Ashwin, Patel and Jadeja.

“It’s a little tough. They are all reaching their personal milestones. Jadeja was on 249 wickets and he was telling me, ‘mereko ball de’ (give me the ball),” Sharma explained. “Ashwin was on four wickets and he wanted a five-for and that was the challenge I was facing,” he said.