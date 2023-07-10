Skipper steers India to easy win

PTI

Mirpur, July 9

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur started the new international season with a smashing half-century as the Indian women’s team cantered to a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the opening T20 International here today.

Opting to bowl, the Indian spinners used the conditions to their advantage and restricted Bangladesh to 114/5. In reply, Harmanpreet (54 not out 35 balls) and her deputy Smriti Mandhana (38 off 34 balls) added 70 runs for the third wicket to chase down the target in just 16.2 overs. The skipper hit six boundaries and two sixes.

Earlier, India’s spin attack, led by the experienced Deepti Sharma (0/14 in 4 overs), executed the skipper’s plan perfectly. Deepti was supported well by the two debutant spinners — left-arm orthodox Anusha Bareddy (0/24 in 4 overs) and off-break bowler Minnu Manni (1/21 in 3 overs) — and part-time leg-spinner Shafali Verma (1/18 in 3 overs). The idea was to pack the off-side with five fielders, which made it difficult for Bangladesh’s batters, mostly right-handers, to score freely. Bangladesh consumed as many as 62 dot balls, while getting only eight fours and three sixes.

“It was a great team effort. The bowlers, especially the young girls, bowled really well,” Harmanpreet said. “We wanted to finish four-five overs early and I am really happy we were able to do that,” she added.

Brief scores: Bangladesh: 114/5 (Akter 28*; Vastrakar 1/16, Shafali 1/18); India: 118/3 in 16.2 overs (Harmanpreet 54*, Mandhana 38; Khatun 2/25).