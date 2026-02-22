DT
PT
Skipper Suryakumar backs Abhishek despite three ducks

Skipper Suryakumar backs Abhishek despite three ducks

Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Ahmedabad, Updated At : 10:12 AM Feb 22, 2026 IST
Abhishek Sharma
Having played three of their league matches here, while winning them all, South Africa will have the edge in their Super 8 clash against India, but Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav said predications do not count. "Whoever plays better cricket tomorrow will win," the skipper said.

Admitting that there is pressure on the team, the skipper showed confidence in his players. "Pressure will always be there. If there's no pressure, there's no fun in playing this game. Almost all our players have played a number of games here. As a team too, we've had enough exposure. In franchise cricket, players get opportunities to perform at different venues. So I see it as a 50-50 contest," he said.

Just like the team management, the skipper also backed Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma, while saying that the side is not looking at the past but thinking about the present. "We try to stay in the moment. Yes, we've won a lot of games, but that's history now. On any given day, you have to focus on that particular match. It's not easy because when you keep playing good cricket, people start talking about the law of averages. But we try to avoid that noise and focus on our strengths. That works better for us. Each player of this team plays an important role and fulfils the responsibility given, it's for everyone, for Abhishek, Tilak and everyone."

In their last match here, the skipper chose to bat first against Netherlands, which was a tactical decision. "There was a bit of temptation to chase. However, on the previous evening of the Netherlands game, we observed heavy dew. So we thought, why not bat first, absorb that pressure, and then let our bowlers bowl under dew conditions. We haven't had much experience bowling with heavy dew recently, so it was important for them to get an idea for the same. It's all about being prepared for different situations," he said.

Suryakumar maintained he has full faith in the bowlers. "In T20 cricket, if we score 170, 175 or 180, and even if we get stuck at times while playing an aggressive brand of cricket. I know our bowlers can defend that total. I take a lot of pride in our bowling attack. They can save games and win games for us."

