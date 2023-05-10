SKYrocketing

PTI

Mumbai, May 9

Suryakumar Yadav’s stunning 35-ball 83 and Nehal Wadhera’s unbeaten 52 handed Mumbai Indians a comprehensive six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL here today.

A fourth century stand of the season between Faf du Plessis (65 off 41) and Glenn Maxwell (68 off 33) took Bangalore to 199/5 after Mumbai put them in to bat. Du Plessis also extended his lead at the top of the list for the highest run-getters this year, reaching 576 runs in 11 matches at an average of 64.

Chasing 200, Mumbai raced to victory in 16.3 overs and maintained their impeccable record of not losing to Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium since 2015

The victory lifted Mumbai to the third spot in the points table with 12 points from 11 games, while Bangalore slipped to the seventh spot with 10 points from 11 matches.

Suryakumar struck six sixes and seven fours in his sensational effort while adding 140 runs for the third wicket in only 66 balls with Wadhera. Promoted at No. 4, Wadhera, who was dropped on 16 on a tough return chance by Wanindu Hasaranga (2/53), went on to raise his second fifty of the season. The left-handed batter struck four fours and three sixes to make 52 not out off 34 balls.

After their bowlers sparked a comeback of sorts in the first half of the game, Mumbai never looked under any pressure with their reshuffled batting order clicking together, despite Rohit Sharma’s lean patch continuing.

Sharma was dismissed for only seven, but a brisk start provided by Ishan Kishan (42) and a sturdy stand for the third wicket shut Bangalore out of the game. — PTI

Brief scores: RCB: 199/6 (Maxwell 68, du Plessis 65; Behrendorff 3/36); MI: 200/4 in 16.3 overs (Suryakumar 83, Wadhera 52*; Vyshak 2/37)

Chennai look to clip Delhi’s wings

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings enter the final lap of the ongoing IPL’s preliminary phase with a resurgent Delhi Capitals in their way tomorrow. MS Dhoni’s side trumped Mumbai Indians in a low-scoring game last Saturday. Their bowlers, Matheesha Pathirana in particular, did a good job to restrict the opposition. The chase was then wrapped up without much trouble, with contributions from Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway and Shivam Dube. They would be hoping to pick up two more points against Delhi, who have struggled for the most part of the tournament but are on an upswing of late.