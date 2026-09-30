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Home / Sports / SL javelin star Rumesh, India's Rohit Yadav swap jerseys post Asian Games 2026 medal wins

SL javelin star Rumesh, India's Rohit Yadav swap jerseys post Asian Games 2026 medal wins

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ANI
Updated At : 03:07 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 30 (ANI): Sri Lanka's rising javelin throw star Rumesh Pathirage and Indian javelin throw Asian Games bronze medalist Rohit Yadav swapped their Asian Games jerseys with each other as a mark of respect following the conclusion of their javelin throw event at the continental showpiece.

Indian javelin athletes Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav filled javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra's gigantic shoes really well with a double podium finish, but it was the red-hot Sri Lankan star Rumesh who took the top prize with a best throw of 88.55 m, coming after his Commonwealth Games gold medal, where he edged past Neeraj.

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In the javelin final at the Asian Games, Yashvir produced a personal best of 85.72m in his final attempt to get the silver medal, while Rohit Yadav secured the bronze medal with a best throw of 84.35m. He opened with 77.25m before improving to 82.40m in the second round and 84.35m in the third. Rohit fouled his final attempt, but his 84.35m effort was enough to secure him a place on the podium.

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Posting on his Instagram, Rumesh posted a picture of him and Rohit swapping jerseys, captioned, "With the Indian javelin champion Rohit".

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Having won 13 out of 14 events he has participated in and having achieved the season-best throw of 92.62 m on June 4, 2026 at the Rome Diamond League, Rumesh has left a strong stamp of authority on javelin throw and the triumphs at CWG and Asian Games has sealed his spot as another rising Asian javelin star after former Olympic gold medalist and world champion Neeraj Chopra and current Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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