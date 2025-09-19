SL skipper Asalanka happy with "almost perfect" game; Afgh skipper Rashid rues missing Super Four spot

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 19 (ANI): Following his side's win over Afghanistan, Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka expressed happiness with an "almost perfect game" for his side and hailed pacer Nuwan Thusara for his four-wicket haul.

Sri Lanka walked away from the group stage of the Asia Cup unschated with three wins in three matches, eliminating Afghanistan, who ended with a win and two losses following a six-wicket loss to Lankan Lions on Thursday. Bangladesh is the other team from Group B having made it to the Super Four stage, with two wins in three. From Group A, it is India and Pakistan who made the next round.

After Afghanistan chose to bat first, Thusara's (4/18) powerplay exploits left Afghans reeling at 40/3. Despite supporting roles from Ibrahim Zadran (24 in 27 balls, with a six) and skipper Rashid Khan (24 in 23 balls, with two fours and a six), Afghanistan struggled at 114/7 in 17.1 overs. It was a rampaging assault from an experienced Mohammed Nabi (60* in 22 balls, with three fours and six sixes), five sixes in the final over against Dunith Wellalage, which powered Afghanistan to 169/7 in their 20 overs.

During the run-chase, SL faltered, losing an in-form Pathum Nissanka early. Despite Kusal Mendis looking in phenomenal touch and a knock of 28 runs from Kusal Perera, Sri Lanka was 119/4 in 14.5 overs, in a tricky spot. However, Kusal's knock was well paced, scoring 74* in 52 balls with 10 fours. He was joined by Kamindu Mendis (26* in 13 balls, with two sixes). This power-packed 52 run stand took Sri Lanka to six-wicket win with eight balls left.

Following the match, Asalanka said during the post-match presentation, "I am really pleased with the performance. Almost a perfect game for us. Pacers did the job. Only the last over went wrong for us. Thushara is a phenomenal guy. He bowls two or three overs in the powerplay and does the role for the country. (Kusal) Perera was outstanding with the catches. We want to be the best fielding side in T20Is. You need to catch everything in the shorter format. Our supporters support us more in foreign countries."

Skipper Rashid Khan said that while it was unbelievable to have finished with five sixes in the final over, they did not bowl as good as expected on a wicket which was not "typical Abu Dhabi wicket". He recalled how the team had worked so hard and made it to the semifinals of T20 World Cup last year and wanted to make it to Super Fours at least here.

"The way we finished it was so special. To hit five sixes was unbelievable. We bowled not as good as we should have. It was pretty hard on that track. It wasn't the typical Abu Dhabi wicket. It was possible to chase 170-180. We had a great chance to chase 150 odd in the last game. But that's the nature of T20 cricket. We had great preparation for this. We had worked hard and trained hard. We made it to the semis of the T20 WC. We at least thought of making it to the next round here," he concluded. (ANI)

