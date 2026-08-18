SL vs IND, 1st Test: Sri Lanka set 372 to chase as Asitha, Prabath bundle out India for 193 (Day 4, Tea)

Galle [Sri Lanka], August 18 (ANI): Sri Lanka was given 372 runs to chase as Asitha Fernando and Prabath Jayasuriya skittled out India for just 193 runs, ending the second session of the first Galle Test on a high.

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Despite a rollicking half-century from Rishabh Pant (66 in 69 balls, with eight fours and two sixes), none of the Indian batters managed to stick around after getting a start. Asitha took a four-wicket haul, while Prabath took three wickets. India led by 371 runs, setting SL 372 to chase and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

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India started the second session at 116/4, with Rishabh Pant (21*) and Dhruv Jurel (5*) unbeaten. India was leading by 294 runs.

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Sri Lanka struck early in the session, with Asitha Fernando getting Dhruv Jurel (7). SL was 120/5.

Rishabh, however, continued the onslaught, collecting boundaries, smashing Keshara Nuwantha for three fours in the 36th over.

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In the next over, Pant thumped Lahiru Kumara for a six over long leg, reaching his 20th Test fifty in 53 balls, with six fours and two sixes. Pant also became the first Indian to reach 100 Test sixes, and fourth overall.

Pant hit Lahiru for two more fours in the 39th over, before falling to him for 69-ball 66, with eight fours and two sixes. India was reduced to 174/6.

Lahiru managed to get his second soon, removing Ravindra Jadeja for just nine runs. India was 179/7.

Asitha and Lahiru continued to dominate the Indian lower order, with Asitha removing Manav Suthar for four, reducing India to 190/8.

Asitha raced to a four-wicket haul, bundling India out for 193 runs, giving SL 372 runs to chase.

Asitha (4/31), Prabath (3/43) and Lahiru (2/28) were the top bowlers for SL.

Despite India having built a heavy cushion of runs, Sri Lanka continued to fight back with regular wickets during the first session on day four of the Galle Test on Tuesday.

India at the end of session one was 116/4, with Rishabh Pant (21*) and Dhruv Jurel (5*) unbeaten. India led by 294 runs.

India started the innings on a poor note, with Asitha Fernando getting the wicket of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for a three-ball duck, caught behind by Niroshan Dickwella in the first over, leaving India 0/1.

KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal continued to build a partnership, taking India to 40 runs by 10 overs, with Padikkal getting some boundaries against pace.

KL also showed some attacking intent with sixes against Keshara Nuwantha and Prabath Jayasuriya, with India reaching the 50-run mark in 12.3 overs.

Prabath managed to break the 65-run stand, getting KL caught by substitute fielder Milan Rathnayake for 47 balls, 35, with two fours and sixes each. India was 65/2.

India landed in a bit of soup when Prabath also got skipper Shubman Gill for just eight in 20 balls, sinking to 81/3.

Padikkal and Pant continued the attack, taking India to the 100-run mark in 25.5 overs, with a four by Pant against Nuwantha. However, another budding partnership was put to an end by Nuwantha, who trapped Padikkal LBW for 44 off 75 balls, with six fours. India was 111/4.

Pant and Dhruv Jurel ended an eventful first session for India.

Despite Sonal Dinusha's maiden Test hundred on Day 3 of the first Test match, Sri Lanka could only make 284 in the first innings in response to India's 462, and the Shubman Gill-led side took a big lead of 178 runs in Galle.

Dinusha and the wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella added 146 runs for the sixth wicket and kept Indian bowlers at bay, but the seamer Prasidh Krishna dismissed Dickwella for 80 runs in the 62nd over. Sonal stuck around to get a ton, but Suthar (4/76) and Jadeja (3/57) denied Sri Lanka a chance to score bigger.

Brief Scores: India: 464 and 193: (Rishabh Pant 66, Devdutt Padikkal 44, Asitha Fernando 4/31) and Sri Lanka: 284 Sonal Dinusha 100, Niroshan Dickwella 80, Manav Suthar 4/76). (ANI)

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