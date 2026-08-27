SL vs IND, 2nd Test: Dinusha pushes Sri Lanka to brink of fighting draw (Day 5, Lunch)

Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 27 (ANI): Sonal Dinusha's brilliance and stubborn resistance from Sri Lankan tailenders helped the Island nation escape the second session on the final day of Colombo Test against India without being bundled out, with the hosts bringing their side on verge of an extremely well-fought draw.

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At the end of the second session, SL was 383/8, with Dinusha (98*) and Lahiru (2*) unbeaten. They lead by 170 runs.

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Sri Lanka started the second session on 329/6, with Dinusha (55*) and Nuwantha (46*) unbeaten.

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Manav Suthar struck on the fourth ball, getting Nuwantha caught behind for a 150-ball 46 by Dhruv Jurel. SL was 330/7, leading by 117 runs.

Dinusha continued to carry forward the Lankan inning single-handedly, with Prabath Jayasuriya dotting up. A pull by the leftie took SL past the 350-run mark in the 114th over.

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Ravindra Jadeja ended Prabath's stubborn resistance, removing him for a 28-ball two. SL was 355/8.

SL's lead went past 150 runs soon, with Dinusha hanging on. Kumara also was posing a frustrating resistance, having played out over 50 balls for his two runs. Dinusha also moved into the 90s, with the lead extending to 160s.

Sonal and Lahiru took SL through the second session unscathed.

Earlier, a resilient half-century from Sonal Dinusha and his century partnership with Keshara Nuwantha kept Sri Lanka's hope for a draw alive as they ended the first session of the final day without losing any wickets.

At the end of the first session, SL was 329/6, with Dinusha (55*) and Nuwantha (46*). They led by 116 runs.

Sri Lanka started the final day at 229/6, with Dinusha (7*) and Nuwantha (3*) unbeaten. They were leading by 16 runs.

Spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Manav Suthar could not find wickets, and India took the new ball in the 82nd over.

Dinusha and Nuwantha stitched the partnership, taking Sri Lanka beyond the 250-run mark in the 80th over.

By the drinks break, Sri Lanka had attained a 71-run lead, and Team India looked to be struggling for answers against SL's resistance, with time running out.

Nuwantha upped the ante, getting two boundaries against Mohammed Siraj in the 90th over, with Dinusha getting some runs against Jadeja in the next over, bringing SL to the 300-run mark in 91 overs.

Dinusha and Nuwantha helped SL's lead go beyond the 100-run mark, with Dinusha reaching yet another fifty in 99 balls, with two fours. This was his fourth fifty-plus score of the series.

The duo also reached the 100-run stand in 203 balls.

Nuwantha, who was given out LBW against Jadeja, survived the DRS review, and the Lankan Lions ended the session unscathed.

Brief Scores: India: 503/9 (Devdutt Padikkal 117, Dhruv Jurel 115*, Asitha Fernando 4/106) vs Sri Lanka: 290 and 329/6 (Pasindu Sooriyabandara 92, Kamindu Mendis 55, Manav Suthar 2/98). (ANI)

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