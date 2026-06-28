SL vs WI, 1st Test: Jangoo-Chase stitch highest partnership for 6th wicket or lower in longest format

Saint George [Antigua and Barbuda], June 28 (ANI): West Indies batters Amir Jangoo and Roston Chase made history, putting up a gigantic 401 runs for the sixth wicket, the highest partnership for sixth wicket or below in Test history.

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Jangoo and Roston achieved the feat against Sri Lanka in the first Test at North Sound.

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In response to SL's first innings total of 308, West Indies was 168/5. Then it was marathon knocks from Amir (233 in 373 balls, with 19 fours and three sixes) and Chase (194 in 324 balls, with 13 fours and two sixes), which took West Indies towards a massive lead, ending the innings at 626/9 declared with a 318-run lead.

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Sri Lanka's legendary pair of Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene (624 runs for the third wicket) hold the record for the highest Test partnership, coming against South Africa in 2006.

Coming to the match, Sri Lanka ended day 3 at 15/1, trailing by 303 runs, with Nishan Madhusanka and Kasun Rajitha at the crease.

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After being put to bat first by WI, SL made 308 runs in the first innings, courtesy a century from skipper Dhananjay de Silva (120 in 168 balls, with 17 fours) and a fifty from Dinesh Chandimal (54 in 67 balls, with five fours).

Justin Greaves (3/39) and Shamar Joseph (2/32) ended as top bowlers for WI. (ANI)

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