SLC Morning storms into semi-final with another win in 12th Padma Shri Shyam Lal Memorial Hockey Tournament

New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Host Shyam Lal College (Morning) secured their fourth consecutive victory in the men's category of the 12th Padma Shree Shyam Lal Memorial Hockey Tournament to qualify for the semifinals from Pool A. In the women's category, Vivekananda College defeated Bharati College 6-2, according to a release.

Advertisement

Shyam Lal College (Morning) defeated Shyam Lal College (Evening) 5-1 and ended the league stage by winning all four of their matches. Pankaj from the winning team was awarded Player of the Match. Emerging forward Pratyush Singh Jaggi scored three brilliant goals. Shlok and Harsh scored one goal each. Laxman scored the lone goal for the losing side.

Advertisement

In other matches, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College thrashed Amity University 8-2. Manish from the winning team was awarded Player of the Match. For Khalsa College, Vipin scored three goals, Manish and Rishul scored two goals each, and Manish Kumar scored one goal. For the losing team, Mohit Rana and Agrim Raina scored one goal each.

Advertisement

Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Sciences defeated SLC Alumni 6-2. Shekhar from the winning team was awarded Player of the Match. For the Indira Gandhi Institute, Pulkit, Shekhar, Gurmukh, Dhruv, Arsh, and Chandrabhushan scored one goal each. For SLC Alumni, D. S. Jaggi and Pankaj scored one goal each. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)