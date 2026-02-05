DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / SLC Morning storms into semi-final with another win in 12th Padma Shri Shyam Lal Memorial Hockey Tournament

SLC Morning storms into semi-final with another win in 12th Padma Shri Shyam Lal Memorial Hockey Tournament

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:40 PM Feb 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Host Shyam Lal College (Morning) secured their fourth consecutive victory in the men's category of the 12th Padma Shree Shyam Lal Memorial Hockey Tournament to qualify for the semifinals from Pool A. In the women's category, Vivekananda College defeated Bharati College 6-2, according to a release.

Advertisement

Shyam Lal College (Morning) defeated Shyam Lal College (Evening) 5-1 and ended the league stage by winning all four of their matches. Pankaj from the winning team was awarded Player of the Match. Emerging forward Pratyush Singh Jaggi scored three brilliant goals. Shlok and Harsh scored one goal each. Laxman scored the lone goal for the losing side.

Advertisement

In other matches, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College thrashed Amity University 8-2. Manish from the winning team was awarded Player of the Match. For Khalsa College, Vipin scored three goals, Manish and Rishul scored two goals each, and Manish Kumar scored one goal. For the losing team, Mohit Rana and Agrim Raina scored one goal each.

Advertisement

Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Sciences defeated SLC Alumni 6-2. Shekhar from the winning team was awarded Player of the Match. For the Indira Gandhi Institute, Pulkit, Shekhar, Gurmukh, Dhruv, Arsh, and Chandrabhushan scored one goal each. For SLC Alumni, D. S. Jaggi and Pankaj scored one goal each. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts