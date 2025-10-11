SLI gears up for inaugural season in early 2026; NRAI President holds preparatory meet

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI): The inaugural edition of the Shooting League of India (SLI) is set to take place in early 2026, promising an even more spectacular and seamless experience for athletes, franchises, and fans. The schedule has been revised for better calendar alignment across the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), athletes, prospective franchises, and broadcast partners.

Conceptualised under the aegis of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), the Shooting League of India is envisioned as a ground-breaking platform that blends sporting excellence, entertainment, and grassroots development. Designed on the lines of premier global sporting leagues, it will bring together top Indian and international shooters in a high-energy, spectator-friendly format aimed at expanding the sport's reach and engagement.

While on a visit to Mumbai, NRAI President Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo met with the Delhi and Mumbai franchise owners at the Worli Shooting Range in Mumbai and discussed team-building, athlete onboarding, marketing roll-outs, and venue readiness leading up to the SLI.

"It was wonderful to meet the owners of our Mumbai and Delhi franchises. Everyone is excited to embark on this journey that will herald the future of Indian shooting. The Shooting League of India is one of its kind globally, and we are confident it will lead in technological innovation and expand the sport's popularity even further. It is going to be a fun-filled season featuring the best shooters in the world and tremendous viewership, both on-ground and online," Deo said, as quoted in a press release,

"For any league to succeed, all stakeholders -- shooters, franchise owners, and the federation -- must grow together. Our responsibility at NRAI is to provide full technical and logistical support and create a healthy, collaborative environment to take the league forward as true partners. The Shooting League of India is not just a competition, but it is an economically viable platform that will bring recognition, investment, and wider participation into the sport," he added.

Meanwhile, speaking on India's shooting potential and inspiration behind joining the league, Gaurav Agarwal, Team Principal, Delhi Franchise, said, "The amount of focus the government has given to sports in the last decade is tremendously exciting. Shooting has brought so much glory to India -- from Abhinav Bindra igniting that fire years ago to our recent Olympic heroes inspiring a new generation. More than the kids, it is the parents who need to be inspired, and once that happens, I see no reason why India will not become a global shooting hub in the next 10-15 years."

"We are looking at a long-term vision that goes beyond just the league. Our goal is to provide shooters with year-round access to ranges, quality training, and consistent support so they can excel at the national and international level. Shooting may be an expensive sport, but with the right ecosystem, we can help India produce world champions," he added.

Also, Zahir Hawa, Co-owner Mumbai Franchise, expressed, "We have been part of shooting for nearly three decades -- it is in our blood. Getting into the Shooting League of India and putting our skin in the game is our way of showing commitment to the sport and helping take it to the next level. This is not a one- or two-year venture for us; we are looking at a 10-year horizon. We want to identify and nurture talent that stays with us, build training and feeder centres, and contribute to the sport's growth from the grassroots up."

"People just need to experience the thrill of shooting once -- that feeling of hitting a target is addictive. Our endeavour is to make the sport as accessible and enjoyable as possible for everyone. Through introduction courses and academies, we're breaking the notion that shooting is an exclusive sport. Once people try it, they fall in love with it," he concluded.

SLI will see the franchises divided into two pools, with competition across mixed team events in pistol (10m, 25m), rifle (10m, 50m 3P), and shotgun (Trap & Skeet) disciplines, while shooters will be categorised into four tiers -- Elite Champions, World Elite, National Champions, and Junior & Youth Champions -- ensuring a vibrant mix of experience and emerging talent, while fostering the next generation of shooting stars. (ANI)

