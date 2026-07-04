Miami [US], July 4 (ANI): Former AC Milan legend and football icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic hailed the FIFA World Cup debutants for a memorable tournament debut, pointing out how they "almost rocked a giant" during their valiant loss to defending champions Argentina. He also said that he is sure that the nation will have a big celebration for their team's performance when the players land back home.

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Cabo Verde's World Cup campaign was a winless one, yet another massive example of why statistics cannot always do justice. A goalless draw against defending champions Spain, draws against Saudi Arabia and former champions Uruguay earned them a historic round of 32 berth, which was the least expected thing in fans' minds. Then in their round of 32 clash against Messi-led Argentina, they took the game to the extra time, keeping things level at 2-2 before an unfortunate own goal from Diney Borges gave the defending champions a slot in round of 16.

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Speaking on FOX Sports, Ibrahimovic was moved by the debutants' performance, calling them a "small island with big dreams".

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"I just... I can stand there and give applause to Cape Verde because it was all about Cape Verde. Small island with big dreams, and they almost rocked a big giant. But these guys, they are heroes. These are heroes; they became idols of that small island, and they are stars. They didn't lose any game during 90 minutes--important to say. They almost made it in this game," he said.

"I think the whole world did not believe it was possible, maybe... or I would say that a small island believed it was possible. And I am 100, 200 per cent sure when they come back to that small island, they are gonna have a big party, a big celebration, a big welcome on a red carpet," he added.

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Ibrahimovic said that what Cabo Verde did will stay in history books as they "made a dream come true".

"I almost have tears because I enjoy these moments, seeing these images. Like Thierry (Henry) said, Argentina is not even celebrating because this is not about Argentina or Leo Messi. This is all about Cape Verde, and they almost did it," he said.

"And this is football--emotions. This is what we like when those things happen, and we can talk about it, and we can sit here, we can talk for many days about it. So let us enjoy Cape Verde because it was a beautiful story and it will be a beautiful story long time in front," he signed off.

Coming to the match, Cabo Verde, making their first appearance in the World Cup knockout stages, started brightly and tested Argentina early through Ryan Mendes before the South American giants gradually asserted control.

The breakthrough arrived in the 29th minute when Messi produced a moment of quality, expertly controlling Lisandro Martinez's diagonal pass before firing into the roof of the net. The strike was his seventh goal of the tournament, taking him to the top of the Golden Boot standings.

Argentina looked comfortable before halftime, but Cabo Verde returned with renewed intensity after the break. Their persistence paid off just before the hour mark when Mendes released Deroy Duarte, who finished confidently from a tight angle to score his country's first-ever FIFA World Cup knockout-stage goal and level the contest.

Despite creating several chances, Argentina were repeatedly denied by veteran goalkeeper Vozinha, whose outstanding saves from Messi kept the scores level and forced the match into extra time.

Argentina restored their advantage almost immediately after extra time began as Lisandro Martinez converted from close range following a corner in the 92nd minute. Yet Cabo Verde refused to back down, with Sidny Lopes Cabral producing a stunning curling effort in the 103rd minute from a tight angle to make it 2-2 once again.

The decisive moment came in the second half of extra time when Messi's corner was met by Romero, whose powerful header took a slight deflection off Diney Borges before finding the back of the net in the 111th minute.

Cabo Verde nearly forced penalties late on, but Emiliano Martinez produced a vital save to deny Lopes Cabral's powerful free-kick and secure Argentina's progress.

Argentina will now face Egypt in the Round of 16, while Cabo Verde exit the tournament with widespread admiration after an impressive World Cup debut that saw them push the reigning champions to extra time. (ANI)

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