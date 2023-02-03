Smart India look to avoid Rune shock

PTI

Hillerod (Denmark), Feb 2

It will be a Herculean task for the Indian Davis Cup team to save its place in World Group I when it clashes with Denmark in the playoff tie starting tomorrow.

India do not have one player inside the top-300 while world No. 9 Holger Rune will make the hosts firm favourites to stay in World Group I. The tie will be played on indoor hardcourts.

India had blanked Denmark 4-0 in New Delhi in March 2022 but the presence of the 19-year-old Rune, who won three ATP titles in 2022 and reached the fourth round of the Australian Open last month, makes it a very different proposition.

However, India are looking to target the lower-ranked players in the Denmark camp — August Holmgren (ranked 484) and Elmer Moeller (718).

The team has decided to field Yuki Bhambri (571) on Day 1 as the second-highest ranked player so that Sumit Nagal (509) can go in as the top-ranked player. Bhambri will open the tie against Rune while Nagal will play against Holmgren.

“We wanted Sumit to play as our No. 1 player so that he can play Denmark’s second singles player on Day 1,” coach Zeeshan Ali said. “The rankings of our players are such that it was possible only if Yuki or Rohan (Bopanna) played as the second singles player, so it was Yuki,” he added.

The other two singles players — Prajnesh Gunneswaran (306) and Ramkumar Ramanathan (412) — are ranked higher than Nagal.