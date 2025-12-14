Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI): Left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed a match-winning hundred that helped Mumbai register a four-wicket win over Haryana in the Super League Group B match of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025 at the DY Patil Academy on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Jaiswal hammered 101 runs off 50 deliveries, including 16 fours and one six, while chasing a daunting target of 235 runs. Mumbai chased down the target in 17.3 overs.

With this victory, Mumbai registered their first win in the Super League stages of the ongoing domestic tournament. Earlier, Mumbai suffered a nine-wicket loss against Hyderabad in their first Super League fixture on December 12.

Batting first, Haryana notched up 234 on the board. Captain Ankit Kumar played a superb knock of 89 runs off 42 deliveries, including 10 fours and six maximums.

Nishant Sandhu hammered an unbeaten 63 off just 38 balls with the help of four boundaries and three sixes. For Mumbai, Sairaj Patil took wickets in his four-over spell.

In response, Mumbai started on a flying note. Ajinkya Rahane and Jaiswal stitched a 53-run opening partnership before Rahane got out on 21 runs off 10 balls, with the help of two fours and one six.

Sarfaraz Khan (64 off 25 balls, including nine fours and three sixes) stitched a superb 88-run partnership with Jaiswal for the second wicket as Mumbai reached a commanding position after the first 10 overs. Jaiswal reached his well-deserved hundred in 48 balls during the 17th over of the match as Mumbai recorded a four-wicket win.

Brief Scores: Haryana 234/3 (Ankit Kumar 88, Nishant Sandhu 63*, Sairaj Patil 2/44) vs Mumbai 238/6 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 101, Sarfaraz Khan 64, Samant Jakhar 2/42). (ANI)

