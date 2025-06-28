DT
Home / Sports / Smriti Mandhana becomes India's first all-format centurion in women's cricket

ANI
Updated At : 09:20 PM Jun 28, 2025 IST
Nottingham [UK], June 28 (ANI): Indian opener Smriti Mandhana made history on Saturday, as she became the first-ever women's cricketer from her nation to slam centuries in all formats of international cricket.

Mandhana reached this feat during her side's first T20I of five matches against England at Nottingham on Saturday. During the game, the left-handed opener smashed 112 in just 62 balls, with 15 fours and three sixes, at a strike rate of 180.65.

She is the only one besides her skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who is not playing the match due to a head injury, to score a T20I fifty for India in women's T20Is.

Overall, across the world, only five players have achieved this massive accomplishment of being an all-format centurion in women's cricket, with England's Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont, South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt and Australia's Beth Mooney being others besides Mandhana.

Coming to the match, England won the toss and opted to bowl first. A 77-run opening stand between Mandhana and Shafali Varma (20 in 22 balls, with three fours) kicked things off for India.

A 94-run stand followed for the second wicket between Mandhana and Harleen Deol (43 in 23 balls, with seven fours) as India managed to reach 210/5 in 20 overs, with Lauren Bell (3/27) delivering some late strikes.

England needs 211 to take a series lead. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

