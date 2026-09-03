Dubai [UAE], September 3 (ANI): Indian batting stalwart and women's team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has scripted history by overtaking legendary compatriot Mithali Raj to become the highest run-scorer in women's international cricket across all formats. The 30-year-old reached the landmark during India's Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Group A clash against Hong Kong at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

Mandhana reached the landmark with a 64-ball 124-runs knock against Hong Kong, surpassing Mithali Raj's tally of 10,868 runs. The all-time top five run-scorers in women's international cricket now are Smriti Mandhana with 10,880 runs, followed by Mithali Raj, New Zealand's Suzie Bates with 10,740, England's Charlotte Edwards with 10,273 and West Indies' Stafanie Taylor with 10,007 runs to her name.

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Mandhana's record-breaking knock also saw her register the highest individual score in Women's T20 Asia Cup history, with her 124 against Hong Kong surpassing Chamari Athapaththu's unbeaten 119 against Malaysia in Dambulla in 2024. Mithali Raj's 97 not out against Malaysia in 2018, Sri Lanka's Harshitha Samarawickrama's 81 against Thailand in 2022 and India's Shafali Verma's 81 against Nepal in 2024 complete the top five.

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Mandhana also joined Harmanpreet Kaur as the only Indian women to score three-figure knocks in T20Is, with her 124 against Hong Kong following her 112 against England in 2025. Harmanpreet's 103 against New Zealand at the 2018 T20 World Cup remains the other century on the list.

Coming to the India vs Hong Kong match, Mandhana’s innings helped the Women in Blue post 193/5 against.

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Mandhana dominated from the outset, striking 14 fours and seven sixes at a staggering strike rate of 193.55.

Asked to bat first, Shafali Verma opened the innings along with Mandhana. Mandhana found able support from Verma, who made a decent 28 off 17 balls, including three fours and two sixes. The opening pair added 74 runs before Verma was dismissed by Ruchitha Venkatesh.

Once the power-play was done and dusted, Mandhana shifted gears to unleash total dominance.

Pratika Rawal contributed 10 off 12 balls before Joyleen Kaur accounted for her, while Richa Ghosh scored 11 off 13 deliveries, including a four, before being dismissed by Marina Lamplough.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur joined Mandhana in the middle late in the innings but was not able to contribute much as she was also removed for just 10 off 9 balls.

For Hong Kong, Marina Lamplough scalped two wickets, while Ruchitha Venkatesh and Joyleen Kaur grabbed a wicket each. (ANI)

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