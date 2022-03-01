Smriti Mandhana 'stable' after hit on head

PTI

Rangiora (New Zealand), February 28

Star India opener Smriti Mandhana was today declared “stable” but under observation due to a “mild soft tissue injury” to her left earlobe.

Mandhana was forced to retire hurt after taking a blow to her head during the team’s first women’s World Cup warm-up fixture against South Africa here on Sunday, which India won by two runs.

The batter was hit by a Shabnim Ismail bouncer.

According to an ICC report, the 25-year-old was assessed by the team doctor following the incident and was originally declared fit to continue, only to retire hurt an over and a half later after another consultation. The report further stated that the left-hander felt no concussion symptoms according to the medical staff at the time, nor experienced delayed effects.

However, BCCI secretary Jay Shah issued a fresh update on Mandhana’s current status. “Smriti Mandhana sustained a blow to her left ear and lower temple while batting in the warm-up game against South Africa in Rangiora. Smriti was immediately assessed by the matchday doctor who expected a delayed concussion,” Shah stated. —