Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana continues to shine both on and off the field. Following India’s historic first-ever Women’s World Cup victory at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium, where Harmanpreet Kaur’s team defeated South Africa by 52 runs, Mandhana has cemented her place as one of the leading faces of women’s cricket.

Equal pay and match fees

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) now follows an equal pay policy, ensuring women cricketers earn the same match fees as their male counterparts.

Under this policy, Smriti Mandhana earns:

Rs 15 lakh per Test match

Rs 6 lakh per ODI

Rs 3 lakh per T20I

In addition, Mandhana holds a Grade A central contract with the BCCI, earning an annual retainer of Rs 50 lakh.

WPL record deal

Mandhana’s biggest payday came from the Women’s Premier League (WPL). During the inaugural auction, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) signed her for a record Rs 3.4 crore per season, making her one of the highest-paid female cricketers in the world.

Her leadership shone during the 2024 WPL, when she captained RCB to their first-ever title, boosting both her reputation and market value.

Endorsements and brand power

Off the pitch, Mandhana’s charm and consistent performance have made her a favorite among advertisers.

According to reports, she endorses top brands such as Hyundai, Hero Motocorp, Red Bull, Garnier, Nike, Mastercard, Havells, Wrangler, Gulf Oil, Bata Power, Herbalife, PNB MetLife, Equitas Bank, Rexona and Unicef India.

Each endorsement deal is estimated to be worth Rs 50–75 lakh, bringing her several crores annually in endorsement income.

After RCB’s WPL triumph, her brand value reportedly rose by 30%, according to DNA.

Homes and Businesses

Despite her stardom, Smriti remains grounded in her hometown Sangli, Maharashtra, where she owns a stylish home with a personal gym, home theatre, library and garden. A cottage on the property serves as a gallery for her trophies and memorabilia.

She also owns properties in Mumbai and Delhi and runs a local restaurant, SM-18 Sports Café, named after her initials and jersey number.

Cars and lifestyle

Mandhana’s car collection mirrors her success. She first bought a Maruti Suzuki Swift for her father, later a Hyundai Creta for her brother, and now drives a Range Rover Evoque worth around Rs 70 lakh.

Despite her success, she once joked that her dream isn’t a luxury sedan—but a customized van she could use while traveling.

Legacy and inspiration

From her debut in 2013 to becoming the fastest Indian to score an ODI century (2025) and topping the ICC Women’s ODI Batting Rankings, Smriti Mandhana has become a symbol of determination and excellence.

With an estimated net worth of Rs 34 crore, she remains one of India’s richest and most influential women athletes, inspiring a new generation of cricketers to dream big.