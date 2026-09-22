Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 22 (ANI): Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha expressed happiness over the women's cricket team's gold medal triumph at the Asian Games 2026, while backing the country's shooters to deliver gold medals in the ongoing continental showpiece.

India defeated Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the women's T20 cricket final on Tuesday to claim their second successive Asian Games gold medal. The victory also gave India its first gold of the ongoing edition, taking its medal tally to seven, comprising one gold, four silver and two bronze medals.

Advertisement

Speaking after the triumph, Usha said she had been confident about the Indian women's team's prospects and recalled her role in getting cricket included in the Asian Games programme.

Advertisement

"We have just started. For the last two days, our shooters did good, though we could have won the gold one, but little bit disappointment, but I am having a lot of confidence on shooters. They will bring a gold medal, no doubt. But I'm happy that our cricketers won the gold medal. I was on the Coordination Committee of Japan organising this meet. So I only requested them to add cricket here, men and women. So I just want to see their winning gold medal. I'm so happy to see a gold medal," Usha told ANI.

Asked whether she was satisfied with India's performance so far, the former track and field star urged patience, saying the Games still had several days to go.

Advertisement

"Yeah, I'm happy. I'm happy about the starts, but we should have patience. We will get gold medal, don't worry about that. Don't be in a hurry. The game will finish only 3rd [October]," she added laughingly.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also congratulated the Indian women's team on their title-winning performance.

"Gold for the Women in Blue at #AsianGames2026! Heartiest congratulations to our champions on clinching the gold medal in the Women’s T20 Cricket final. A proud moment for the entire nation," Mandaviya wrote in a post on X.

India produced a dominant performance in the final, first posting a formidable 216/3 after being asked to bat. Smriti Mandhana top-scored with 79 off 45 balls, while Shafali Verma made a brisk 48 off 29 deliveries. Richa Ghosh provided the late impetus with an unbeaten 49 off 22 balls.

Mandhana's innings included five fours and seven sixes, while her half-century was her 37th in T20 internationals. She also became the first woman cricketer to reach 11,000 runs in international cricket.

India's bowlers then dismantled the Sri Lankan batting line-up, dismissing them for 69 in 15.4 overs. Deepti Sharma led the attack with figures of 3/6, while Shafali Verma and Shreyanka Patil claimed two wickets each. Shree Charani also picked up two wickets.

The 147-run victory secured India's second consecutive Asian Games gold in women's cricket, following their title at Hangzhou in 2023.

India had already won four silver and two bronze medals before Tuesday's cricket final. On Day 2, Himanshu Dhillon, Rudrankksh Patil and Parth Mane combined to win silver in the men's 10m air rifle team event, with Dhillon and Patil later adding individual medals. MMA fighter Suchika Tariyal also secured a bronze. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)