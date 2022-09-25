 So long, master : The Tribune India

So long, master

Roger Federer has played his last match and tennis will never be same again

So long, master

Team Europe and World members lift Roger Federer at the end of his last match. Photo: Reuters

London, September 24

This day, this match, had to come, of course, for Roger Federer, and for tennis, just as it inevitably must for every athlete in every sport.

Federer bid adieu Friday night with one last contest before he heads into retirement at age 41 after a superlative career that included 20 Grand Slam titles and a statesman’s role. He wrapped up his days as a professional player with a loss in doubles alongside his longtime rival Rafael Nadal for Team Europe in the Laver Cup against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World.

Federer and Rafa Nadal are seen shedding tears

The truth is that the victors, the statistics and the score (OK, for the record it was 4-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9 for Team Europe) did not matter, and were all so entirely beside the point. The occasion was, after all, about the farewell itself. Or, better, the farewells, plural: Federer’s to tennis, to the fans, to his competitors and colleagues. And, naturally, each of those entities’ farewells to Federer.

We’ll get through this somehow. It’s been a wonderful day. I told the guys I’m happy, not sad. I enjoyed tying my shoelaces one more time, everything was the last time. —Roger Federer

When Roger leaves the tour, yeah, an important part of my life is leaving too because all the moments he has been next or in front me in important moments of my life. So has been emotional (to) see the family, see all the people. Yeah, difficult to describe. But, yeah, amazing moment. —Rafa Nadal

When the match, and with it his time in professional tennis, ended, Federer hugged Nadal, then Tiafoe and Sock. And then Federer began crying as he went to greet the other members of Team Europe.

The Swiss star is embraced by his wife Mirka.

As cascades of clapping and yells of affection came from the stands, Federer put his hands on his hips, his chest heaving. Then he mouthed, “Thank you,” while applauding right back toward the spectators who had chanted, “Let’s go, Roger! Let’s go!” during the concluding moments of a match that lasted more than two hours and ended at about 12:30 am here.

Part of me leaving: Nadal

After the match ended, the stadium 22 times Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal said it was a tough night for him emotionally. “When Roger leaves the tour, yeah, an important part of my life is leaving too because all the moments he has been next or in front me in important moments of my life,” said Nadal. “So has been emotional (to) see the family, see all the people. Yeah, difficult to describe. But, yeah, amazing moment.”

“For me, has been a huge honour to be a part of this amazing moment of the history of our sport, and at the same time a lot of years sharing a lot of things,” added Nadal, who was seen sobbing as Federer was being interviewed, and later both of them sat next to each other, crying. — Agencies

Pistol Pete’s tribute

Before Roger Federer, the men’s mark for most Major tennis championships was 14 by Pete Sampras. Federer blew past that, becoming the first player to reach the mark of 20. In a video he posted online, Sampras paid rich tribute to the man played only once, in 2001, losing that match. “Not really sure where to begin. I’ll just start from the very beginning, when I first played you. You were 19-years-old, an up and coming player, people were talking about you and we had a great battle on the Centre Court of Wimbledon and you took me down, tough five-setter,” Sampras, who was Federer’s idol, said. “I just remember walking off the court feeling like I met my match, truly a special player. Little did I know 20 years later that you would have 20 Majors, be No. 1 for years, dominate our sport, basically do it all.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal

2
Chandigarh

Public holiday declared in Chandigarh on Sept 26 on account of Agarsain Jayanti

3
Punjab

Amid war of words between Punjab governor and CM, govt says issues like GST, stubble burning to be taken up during Vidhan Sabha session

4
Diaspora

Sikh student detained for wearing Kirpan at US varsity; BJP leader Sirsa raises questions

5
Sports

Watch: Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar trains hard under Yograj Singh, duo grooves to bhangra beats in some light-hearted moments

6
Nation

CBI cracks down on child porn, raids 56 locations in 20 states

7
Entertainment

Hema Malini on Kangana Ranaut contesting from Mathura: "Tomorrow even Rakhi Sawant will become...", video inside

8
Nation

Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist Ankita found; BJP leader, son expelled as outrage grows

9
Nation

BJP expels Ankita murder accused's father Vinod Arya and brother Ankit from party

10
Comment 75 Years Partition

Partition of the IMA

Don't Miss

View All
MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Top News

Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27

Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27

The third session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be called ...

Congress Legislative Party meeting at Rajasthan CM Gehlot’s residence today amid leadership change buzz

Congress Legislative Party meeting at Rajasthan CM Gehlot's residence today amid leadership change buzz

According to party sources, Sachin Pilot is the main contend...

‘Who will be the Channi of Rajasthan’: Sunil Jakhar takes a dig at Sonia Gandhi ahead of state CLP meet

'Who will be the Channi of Rajasthan': Sunil Jakhar takes a dig at Sonia Gandhi ahead of state CLP meet

Jakhar, now in BJP, had in 2021-end lost out in the race to ...

‘Mann ki Baat’: Chandigarh airport will be named after Saheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi

'Mann ki Baat': Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi

Urges people to celebrate the birth anniversary of martyr wi...

Russia major partner of India in many domains, discussed range of issues with Lavrov: Jaishankar

Russia major partner of India in many domains, discussed range of issues with Lavrov: Jaishankar

Jaishankar held bilateral meeting with Lavrov on the sidelin...


Cities

View All

Rain spells trouble for farmers in Amritsar

Rain spells trouble for farmers in Amritsar

Road caves in as heavy rain lashes Amritsar

‘Will dump stubble in front of minister’s office’

Illegal manufacturing of fireworks: One arrested with 5,600 crackers

Two booked for rape in Amritsar

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

3 trees uprooted in Mohali’s Phase-9, 10; traffic disrupted

3 trees uprooted in Mohali's Phase-9, 10; traffic disrupted

'Mann ki Baat': Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear

Highest Sept day rainfall in 4 yrs, spell to continue

Clear dues by Sept 30, vendors told

MEA warns against fake job racket in Myanmar targeting IT graduates

MEA warns against fake job racket in Myanmar targeting IT graduates

Cops, kin to get services in pvt hospitals at CGHS rates

Cops, kin to get services in pvt hospitals at CGHS rates

Illegal betting trade behind DCP-MLA fight?

SHO shows up in beacon-fitted personal vehicle in Kapurthala, triggers row

Jalandhar: CCTV video grab of theft suspects out

Mother-daughter shuttlers put up smashing show in Punjab games

ACP thrashes shopkeeper in Ludhiana, video goes viral

ACP thrashes shopkeeper in Ludhiana, video goes viral

Man does ‘Sholay’ act to get back wife from in-laws

Rain leaves city waterlogged

Miscreants decamp with Rs 30K, valuables

Transport Nagar roads cry for attention

No check on psychotropic drug sale sans prescription in Rajpura

No check on psychotropic drug sale sans prescription in Rajpura

Navratri: Traffic diversions on Mall Road

Learn sign language: Minister