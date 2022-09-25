So long, master

London, September 24

This day, this match, had to come, of course, for Roger Federer, and for tennis, just as it inevitably must for every athlete in every sport.

Federer bid adieu Friday night with one last contest before he heads into retirement at age 41 after a superlative career that included 20 Grand Slam titles and a statesman’s role. He wrapped up his days as a professional player with a loss in doubles alongside his longtime rival Rafael Nadal for Team Europe in the Laver Cup against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World.

Federer and Rafa Nadal are seen shedding tears

The truth is that the victors, the statistics and the score (OK, for the record it was 4-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9 for Team Europe) did not matter, and were all so entirely beside the point. The occasion was, after all, about the farewell itself. Or, better, the farewells, plural: Federer’s to tennis, to the fans, to his competitors and colleagues. And, naturally, each of those entities’ farewells to Federer.

We’ll get through this somehow. It’s been a wonderful day. I told the guys I’m happy, not sad. I enjoyed tying my shoelaces one more time, everything was the last time. —Roger Federer When Roger leaves the tour, yeah, an important part of my life is leaving too because all the moments he has been next or in front me in important moments of my life. So has been emotional (to) see the family, see all the people. Yeah, difficult to describe. But, yeah, amazing moment. —Rafa Nadal

When the match, and with it his time in professional tennis, ended, Federer hugged Nadal, then Tiafoe and Sock. And then Federer began crying as he went to greet the other members of Team Europe.

The Swiss star is embraced by his wife Mirka.

As cascades of clapping and yells of affection came from the stands, Federer put his hands on his hips, his chest heaving. Then he mouthed, “Thank you,” while applauding right back toward the spectators who had chanted, “Let’s go, Roger! Let’s go!” during the concluding moments of a match that lasted more than two hours and ended at about 12:30 am here.

Part of me leaving: Nadal

After the match ended, the stadium 22 times Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal said it was a tough night for him emotionally. “When Roger leaves the tour, yeah, an important part of my life is leaving too because all the moments he has been next or in front me in important moments of my life,” said Nadal. “So has been emotional (to) see the family, see all the people. Yeah, difficult to describe. But, yeah, amazing moment.”

“For me, has been a huge honour to be a part of this amazing moment of the history of our sport, and at the same time a lot of years sharing a lot of things,” added Nadal, who was seen sobbing as Federer was being interviewed, and later both of them sat next to each other, crying. — Agencies

Pistol Pete’s tribute

Before Roger Federer, the men’s mark for most Major tennis championships was 14 by Pete Sampras. Federer blew past that, becoming the first player to reach the mark of 20. In a video he posted online, Sampras paid rich tribute to the man played only once, in 2001, losing that match. “Not really sure where to begin. I’ll just start from the very beginning, when I first played you. You were 19-years-old, an up and coming player, people were talking about you and we had a great battle on the Centre Court of Wimbledon and you took me down, tough five-setter,” Sampras, who was Federer’s idol, said. “I just remember walking off the court feeling like I met my match, truly a special player. Little did I know 20 years later that you would have 20 Majors, be No. 1 for years, dominate our sport, basically do it all.”