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Home / Sports / Solanke’s stoppage-time equaliser earns 10-man Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 draw against Manchester United

Solanke’s stoppage-time equaliser earns 10-man Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 draw against Manchester United

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ANI
Updated At : 08:36 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Manchester [UK], October 11 (ANI): Dominic Solanke scored a stoppage-time equaliser to rescue a point for 10-man Tottenham Hotspur as they held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

United appeared on course for victory after Bryan Mbeumo opened the scoring in the 73rd minute, but Solanke struck at the start of eight minutes of added time to deny the hosts all three points.

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Tottenham, who entered the match after the international break at the bottom of the Premier League table, delivered an improved performance under Roberto De Zerbi but missed several opportunities before finding the late equaliser.

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The visitors came close to taking the lead early in the match when Lucas Bergvall intercepted a misplaced pass from United goalkeeper Senne Lammens. However, Lammens recovered to deny Solanke in the third minute.

Tottenham continued to threaten, with Mohammed Kudus shooting wide after a promising attack down the left. Conor Gallagher also created an opportunity before half-time, but Lammens again intervened to keep United level.

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United survived two early chances in the second half, with Luke Shaw clearing Savio’s cross off the line before Solanke sent another effort over the bar. At the other end, Youri Tielemans scored, but the goal was ruled out as the ball had gone out of play during the build-up.

United responded with greater attacking intensity following a triple substitution by Michael Carrick. The change paid off in the 73rd minute when Matheus Cunha found Mbeumo inside a crowded penalty area. The forward turned and fired into the bottom-right corner to put the hosts ahead.

Tottenham’s hopes suffered another setback when substitute Rodrigo Bentancur was sent off for violent conduct following a confrontation involving Shaw.

At the start of eight minutes of added time, Solanke glanced Sandro Tonali’s cross into the far corner after getting past Lisandro Martinez, earning Tottenham a 1-1 draw.

The result extended Manchester United’s winless run in the Premier League to four matches. They remain 12th in the points table with six points, while Tottenham moved up two places to 18th despite still being without a league victory. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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