"Sold three sacks of wheat, I want my money back:" Fans express frustration after 4th IND vs SA T20I gets abandoned

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 17 (ANI): Cricket fans expressed their disappointment after the fourth India vs South Africa T20I was abandoned due to excessive fog at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday.

The match was scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss at 7:00 PM IST. However, after six separate inspections, the umpires remained unconvinced that conditions were suitable for play and eventually abandoned the match without a single ball being bowled. The final inspection took place at 9:25 PM IST.

Cricket fans who came to the stadium were disappointed and had to leave without seeing any action. Speaking to ANI, some supporters expressed frustration after missing the match.

One fan voiced his disappointment, saying he had sold three sacks of wheat and came to attend the match and now wants his money refunded.

"I sold three sacks of wheat and came here to watch the match. I want my money back."

Another fan said, "It would have been better if the match had been scheduled earlier in the day. Tickets and reimbursement are irrelevant. We wanted to see the match, see our Indian Cricket Team."

"I am heartbroken," said another.

Notably, under the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) money-refund policy, refunds (minus fees) are issued if a match is cancelled or abandoned before a single ball is bowled.

The fifth and final T20I between the two countries will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on December 19.

Ahead of the fourth T20I, Indian all-rounder Axar Patel was ruled out of the remaining T20I series against South Africa due to illness, the BCCI said on December 15.

In place of Axar Patel, the BCCI Men's Selection Committee named Shahbaz Ahmed as his replacement for the remaining T20I matches against South Africa. (ANI)

