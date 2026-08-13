Somali referee Artan becomes first non-European to take charge of UEFA Super Cup

Vienna [Austria], August 13 (ANI): Somalian referee Omar Artan made history, becoming the first-ever non-European referee to take charge of the UEFA Super Cup.

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Artan had been included by FIFA in the match officials' list for the FIFA World Cup 2026, but could not participate as he was not allowed to enter the United States. The Trump administration said that the US had denied Artan entry for the World Cup because of his links to suspected members of terror organisations.

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Following that, the Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) on Saturday appointed Artan to officiate the 2026 UEFA Super Cup.

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The official X handle of UEFA posted, "History made! Omar Artan is officially the first ever non-European to take charge of the UEFA #SuperCup!"

✅ History made! Omar Artan is officially the first ever non-European to take charge of the UEFA #SuperCup! pic.twitter.com/IWdVEDaSsb — UEFA (@UEFA) August 12, 2026

Artan has established himself as one of the world's top referees and has been on the FIFA international list since 2018. Among the most notable matches he has officiated is the second leg of the 2025/26 CAF Champions League final. In recognition of his performances, he received the CAF Men's Referee of the Year Award 2025.

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Coming to the match, the UEFA Champions League champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) outclassed Europa League champions Aston Villa 2-1, with Desire Doue scoring the winner for the UCL champions at Red Bull Arena Salzburg on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old restored PSG's lead in the 61st minute, but the Premier League club put up a brave fight in a match marking the start of their season.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia cut inside from the left and wrong-footed Marco Bizot with a sensational effort in the 20th minute.

Later, in the 45th minute, 17-year-old Brian Madjo produced an equaliser for Aston Villa, becoming the youngest goal-scorer in the competition's history, shrugging off a challenge from William Pacho. Brian was an electric presence on the field, having seen his three other chances sail wide of the target.

In the 61st minute, Desire brought PSG back in the lead, but Hammings saw his attempt for an equaliser put to bed by the goalie Matvey Safonov.

Aston fought, but PSG managed to keep the scoreline undisturbed and started their season with a trophy. (ANI)

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