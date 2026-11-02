New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): India is celebrating the first anniversary of the women's cricket team's historic maiden ODI World Cup triumph on Monday, November 2, as the memories of their memorable 52-run victory over South Africa in the 2025 final continue to resonate.

Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India defeated South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2 last year to lift their first-ever ICC Women's ODI World Cup trophy on home soil.

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Player of the Tournament Deepti Sharma also revisited the historic moment through a video on Instagram, expressing gratitude and speaking about her motivation to continue performing for the country.

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"Some moments stay with you for a lifetime and this one will always be special. Reliving it every day makes me feel more grateful and motivates me further to give my extra to put smiles on the faces of millions of fans who support us everyday," Deepti wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepti Sharma (DS) (@officialdeeptisharma)

Former India captain Mithali Raj marked the occasion with an emotional post on X, reflecting on the significance of the team's achievement and the generations of cricketers who contributed to the growth of women's cricket in the country.

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"A year ago, a dream nurtured by generations of Indian women cricketers became reality. Watching Harmanpreet and her team lift the Women’s ODI World Cup was an incredibly special moment. It was a victory built on years of perseverance, sacrifice and belief. Proud of this journey, grateful to have been a part of it, and delighted to see the next generation take Indian women’s cricket to new heights. Some moments belong to generations. This was one of them," Mithali wrote on X.

The BCCI also shared a series of posts featuring reflections from captain Harmanpreet, opener Smriti Mandhana and head coach Amol Muzumdar on the landmark achievement.

"This is a very emotional moment for me. Since childhood, winning the World Cup was my ultimate dream," Harmanpreet said.

Mandhana, who was among India's leading performers during the campaign, recalled the message she would give her younger self.

"The only message to my younger self is to keep that madness alive. Because growing up, you are going to be called a World Cup Champion," she said.

Head coach Muzumdar reflected on the achievement while emphasising that the team's journey would continue.

"There was a dream of winning the World Cup, there it is. But at the same time, the journey continues," he said.

India's title-winning campaign was built on contributions from several players, with five of them standing out through their performances across the tournament.

Deepti topped the tournament's wicket-taking charts with 22 scalps and also scored 215 runs. Her all-round contribution included a five-wicket haul of 5/39 in the final, earning her the Player of the Tournament award.

Mandhana finished with 434 runs, the highest by an Indian woman in a single edition of the ODI World Cup, including a century. Jemimah Rodrigues scored 292 runs, with her unbeaten 127 and a match-winning 167-run partnership with Harmanpreet in the semifinal against Australia among the defining moments of India's campaign.

Harmanpreet contributed 260 runs, including a crucial 89 in the semifinal, while leading the team to the title. Wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh added 235 runs at an attacking strike rate and hit 13 sixes, the most by an Indian in the tournament.

In the final against South Africa, Shafali Verma was named Player of the Match for her 87 off 78 balls and also contributed two wickets for 36 runs. Deepti's 5/39 proved decisive with the ball, while Harmanpreet's crucial catch to dismiss Nadine de Klerk in the 46th over helped India seal the historic victory.

The triumph marked a defining moment for Indian women's cricket, ending the team's long wait for an ODI World Cup title and bringing the trophy home for the first time. (ANI)

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