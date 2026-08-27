"Someone with a lot of hunger to make history with Real Madrid": Mourinho hails Mbappe after win

Madrid [Spain], August 27 (ANI): Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho hailed star striker Kylian Mbappe for his hat-trick against Real Sociedad, saying that he is someone with a lot of hunger to make history with Spanish giants.

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Mbappe's hat-trick helped Real Madrid crush Real Sociedad 4-1 in their La Liga match at their home arena of Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday. This marks their first win of the season at home and their second win in two matches. The Jose Mourinho era continues undefeated for the Spanish giants, who would be eyeing redemption after two dry seasons without any major titles.

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Speaking after the match on Mbappe, as quoted by Real Madrid's official website, Mourinho said, "I do not like comparing players, but this guy is incredible. I am really happy that he made history in the World Cup because there are 25 world champion players, but only one is eternal in football: the player who has the most goals in the World Cup (Mbappe became the top-scorer by leapfrogging Lionel Messi and won the Golden Boot)."

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"He's made that history, but I see him with a lot of hunger to make history with Real Madrid. But despite Kylian having done what he did, it is hard for me not to talk about the team because it has always been a team effort. In the first half, with the difficulties we faced, the team knew how to wait, stay calm, and be compact. Then, in the second half, it shifted into a higher gear. Maybe the inspiration of training with the noise of cars in Madring made him shift into one or two gears higher. I really liked the second half," he added, hailing the collective team effort.

Denzel Dumfries, along with Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr, was a part of the starting line-up for Real Madrid. In the first half, there were chances at both ends, with Mbappe, Vinicius and Mikel Oyarzabal of Sociedad all being denied, as per Goal.com.

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A wide strike from Sergio Gomez made it seem like the first half would be drawless, but the match came to life in the final five minutes of the first half.

Mbappe struck to make it 1-0 in the 40th minute, sending his opponent the wrong way after a pass from Federico Valverde. Four minutes later, Luka Susic produced a gentle equaliser, taking the scoreline 1-1 into half-time.

Mbappe later combined with Bellingham to make it 2-1 in the 60th minute. Vinicius also struck, making it 3-1 in the 68th minute, before Mbappe completed his hat-trick in the 80th minute to make it 4-1. Brahim Diaz's strike could have made it 5-1, but his goal was ruled out for offside. (ANI)

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