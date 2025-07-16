"Sometimes, you can get is wrong....": SA skipper Dussen after loss to NZ in tri-series

Harare [Zimbabwe], July 16 (ANI): Following his side's loss to New Zealand in the tri-nation series being held in Harare, South Africa captain Rassie Van Der Dussen expressed that while bowlers did well, the team just could not get things together well with the bat.

Scorching spells from Jacob Duffy and Matt Henry restricted South Africa to 152 while chasing 174 to secure a comfortable win by 21 runs for New Zealand in the 2nd match of the Tri-series at Harare on Wednesday. With this loss, SA is in the second spot in the table, with Zimbabwe at the bottom and NZ at the top. SA has won one and lost one.

Speaking after the match, Dussen said during the post-match presser, "They (NZ bowlers) looked to put us under pressure. I still fell the bowlers did really well. The bowlers did their part, and with the bat, we just could not get it together. There is a certain way we want to play and you got to take the rough with the smooth."

Dussen said that the series serves as a platform to try different things, experiment with different players, and employ various game plans.

"Sometimes you can get it wrong, and that is fine," he added.

Dussen said that during the run-chase, the discussion was to use boundaries smartly.

"There is a short boundary and a long boundary, and it is difficult to defend both at the same time. Not a good batting performance, but it is okay. We will keep trying," he added.

The duo of Duffy and Henry took six wickets combined in their eight overs, with spinner Ish Sodhi also grabbing two wickets to seal the deal for the Kiwis.

Chasing a target of 174, Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Reeza Hendricks opened the innings for the Proteas in the second innings. Pretorius gave a flying start to the Proteas as they hurried to 34 in three overs, but he was removed by Henry in the following over.

After Pretorius' wickets, Kiwi bowlers took wickets at regular intervals as the Proteas lost half of their side inside 10 overs. Dewald Brevis played a decent cameo in the middle of 35 runs off 18 balls, smashing three sixes and a four, but was removed by Henry in the 12th over.

South Africa was not able to play their full 20 overs as they were bowled out for 152 runs in the 19th over.

Earlier in the first innings, South Africa won the toss and opted to field. Kiwis lost two wickets in the powerplay, after Seifert's dismissal for 22 runs off 16 deliveries, his opening partner Devon Conway was on his way too.

New Zealand also lost half of their side inside 10 overs. A fifty for Tim Robinson and an impact innings from Bevon Jacobs powered New Zealand to 173-5 in their 20 overs. Kwena Maphaka was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand as he grabbed two wickets and gave away 38 runs in his four overs with an economy of 9.50.

Brief score: New Zealand 173/5 ( Tim Robinson 75*, Bevon Jacobs 44*; Kwena Maphaka 2/38). Vs South Africa 152/10 (Dewald Brevis 35, George Linde 30; Jacob Duffy 3/20). (ANI)

