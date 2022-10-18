Sonipat's Sameer takes home silver

Cairo, October 17
Sonipat’s Sameer Gulia won the silver medal in the junior men’s 25m rapid fire pistol event at the ISSF World Championship here today.
He got 23 hits in the medal match, finishing behind Wang Shiwen of China, who won gold with 25. Liu Yangpan won bronze in a match which pitted three Chinese against an Indian.
Sameer had shot a 573 in the qualification to finish fourth, and then had 10 hits to Yangpan’s 12 in the ranking round to make it to the gold medal round. Meanwhile, Udhayveer Singh Sidhu also made it to the ranking matches but finished fourth. The other Indians in the fray — Adarsh Singh (13th) and Harshawardhan Yadav (16th) — could not make it beyond the qualification.
