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Home / Sports / Sons of Dravid, Sehwag selected for India's U19 home series against Australia

Sons of Dravid, Sehwag selected for India's U19 home series against Australia

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ANI
Updated At : 02:18 PM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 (ANI): Sons of Indian batting legends Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid, Aaryavir and Anvay, have been named in the India U19 squad for the home series against Australia U19 starting in September.

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The three One-Day matches and the first Multi-Day fixture will be played in Rajkot, while the second Multi-Day fixture will be held in Ahmedabad. The one-day leg will take place from September 18 to 23, while the multi-day matches will be held from September 27 onwards to October 8.

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Aaryavir is part of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) franchise West Delhi Lions, having scored 22 and 2 in his two innings. Anvay has already played two youth ODIs for India, scoring 101 runs with a best of 87 against Sri Lanka at Hambantota.

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India U19 squad for One-Day matches: Lakshya Raichandani (C), Yashbardhan Chauhan (VC), Rajat Baghel (WK), Aaryavir Sehwag, V.K. Vineet, Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid (WK), V. Yashveer, Rohit Yadav, Shavin Vinodh, Mohit Ulva, Chigurupati Venkata, Kavya Patel

India U19 squad for Multi-Day fixtures: Yashbardhan Chauhan (C), Lakshya Raichandani (VC), Sagar Virk, Kushagra Ojha, Manal Chauhan, Kush Patel, Manav Krishna (WK), Abhipray Biswas (WK), Rohit Yadav, Ishan Om, Ayaan Akram, Pranav Ragavendra, Priyanshu Singh, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Yadav. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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