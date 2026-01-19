DT
PT
Home / Sports / Sony Open: Theegala climbs to Tied-32nd after third-round 67

Sony Open: Theegala climbs to Tied-32nd after third-round 67

ANI
Updated At : 01:10 PM Jan 19, 2026 IST
Honolulu [Hawaii], January 19 (ANI): Sahith Theegala continued his steady progress at the Sony Open in Hawaii, firing a composed 3-under 67 on Saturday to rise to tied-32nd after 54 holes.

The Indian-American, who opened the week with rounds of 73 and 66, produced five birdies against two bogeys at Waialae Country Club to reach 4-under overall--an improvement of 27 spots from T-59 at the halfway mark.

Sharing Tied-32nd at 4-under is Indo-Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju, who carded a 2-over 72 in tougher afternoon conditions. The Sony Open debutant mixed two birdies with four bogeys but remains well-positioned for a strong finish in his maiden start of the season.

Indo-British Aaron Rai slipped down the board after a 69 and sits at 2-under for the week, currently in 50th place.

At the top of the leaderboard, Davis Riley closed with four birdies in his final seven holes for a 3-under 67, giving him a two-shot advantage at 12-under heading into the final round. Harry Hall (66), Chris Gotterup (68) and Kevin Roy (69) share second at 10-under, while defending champion Nick Taylor is among those three shots back after a 70.

Former champion Hideki Matsuyama (65) and Jordan Spieth (68) are part of a group at 6-under, and 62-year-old Hall of Famer Vijay Singh impressed again with a 68 to reach 4-under.

With more gusty conditions forecast for Sunday, the Sony Open is poised for an exciting finish on the Hawaiian coast. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

