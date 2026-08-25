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Home / Sports / Sooriyabandara slams maiden Test fifty as Sri Lanka trail by 373 runs against India at lunch (Day 3)

Sooriyabandara slams maiden Test fifty as Sri Lanka trail by 373 runs against India at lunch (Day 3)

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ANI
Updated At : 12:28 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 25 (ANI): Sri Lanka showed resistance in the opening session of Day 3 of the second Test against India, reaching 130/4 at lunch after adding 122 runs in the morning session at the Sinhalese Sports Club on Tuesday.

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Resuming on 8/2, the hosts lost debutant Kamil Mishara for 19, with Prasidh Krishna claiming his second wicket of the innings after inducing an edge to Dhruv Jurel. The dismissal reduced Sri Lanka to 35/3.

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Sri Lanka had made a positive start to the day, with Kamil Mishara finding a few boundaries against Krishna. However, the Indian pacer had the last laugh, using his extra bounce to dismiss the debutant for 19 and give India a crucial breakthrough.

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Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Kamindu Mendis then countered India's attack with positive strokeplay, keeping the scoreboard moving and forcing captain Shubman Gill to rotate his bowlers.

Debutant Saransh Jain was the first spinner introduced on Day 3 but struggled to make an impact, while Manav Suthar also found it difficult to contain the batters as the Sri Lankan pair built momentum.

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The partnership reached 87 at a healthy rate, prompting Gill to turn back to his pace attack. Krishna, who had already bowled a lengthy six-over opening spell, returned and produced the breakthrough by removing Mendis.

Sooriyabandara continued to impress at the other end, bringing up his maiden Test fifty in only his second innings at the highest level. His composed knock has helped Sri Lanka recover from their early setbacks and given the hosts renewed hope of building a competitive first-innings total.

Despite Sri Lanka's improved showing, India remained firmly in control, with the hosts still trailing by 373 runs after India declared their first innings on 503/9. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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