Soorma Hockey Club appoints former Belgium Olympian Philippe Goldberg as head coach

Soorma Hockey Club appoints former Belgium Olympian Philippe Goldberg as head coach

Olympian Ignacio Ricardo Bergner of Argentina also joins as Analytical Coach

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:43 PM Nov 07, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The club’s current head coach, Jeroen Baart, will now serve as an Advisor. File Photo
Soorma Hockey Club has appointed Olympian Philippe Goldberg of Belgium as the new Head Coach of its men’s team ahead of Hero Hockey India League Season 2. Olympian Ignacio Ricardo Bergner of Argentina has also joined the team as Analytical Coach.

The club’s current head coach, Jeroen Baart, will now serve as an Advisor and continue to contribute to team strategy and technical planning.

The club, which finished third in its debut season, has retained most of its core players. The squad welcomes Jeetpal, a young talent ready to make his mark, and Akashdeep Singh, who is expected to strengthen the team’s attack.

Divyanshu Singh, CEO, JSW Sports, said, “We are thrilled to have Philippe and Ignacio join the Soorma Hockey Club family. Philippe’s tactical acumen and leadership, combined with Ignacio’s analytical insights and data-driven approach, will further strengthen our ability to prepare smarter and perform consistently. With Jeroen continuing as Advisor, we’re confident the team is well positioned for a strong season.”

Arjun Halappa, Technical Director of the club, added, “Philippe’s approach to building structured hockey teams that express themselves aligns perfectly with our playing philosophy and Ignacio’s analytical depth will elevate our match preparation and execution.”

Goldberg, a European medallist and former Belgium U-21 and senior team coach, played a role in the country’s rise to global prominence. Bergner, a former Argentine international, contributed to Belgium’s 2016 World Cup runner-up and 2017 European Championship campaigns, later coaching Argentina’s senior and women’s national sides (Las Leonas). Renowned for his analytical precision and data-driven insights, he adds a scientific edge to Soorma’s tactical and performance strategy.

Philippe Goldberg said, “Joining Soorma Hockey Club is an exciting opportunity to contribute to India’s evolving hockey landscape. Together, we’ll build a brand of hockey that’s bold, intelligent, and unmistakably Soorma.”

Soorma Hockey Club, led by Harmanpreet Singh, will begin its 2026 campaign against defending champions Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers on January 4 in Chennai.

