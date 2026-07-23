Sooryavanshi becomes youngest player to score fifty in men’s international cricket      

India’s 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest player in the world to score a fifty in men’s international cricket, reaching the mark in just 18 balls in the first T20I against Zimbabwe here on Thursday.

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His knock featured 4 fours and 4 sixes as India race toward the target of 126 following a blistering start at the Harare Sports Club.

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Opting to bowl first, India restricted hosts Zimbabwe to 125 for seven in the allotted 20 overs.

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Sooryavanshi broke the world record previously held by Nepal’s Kushal Malla to continue his meteoric rise in top-flight cricket. Mall was 15 years and 340 days when achieved the milestone while Sooryavanshi is 15 years and 118 days old.

India are currently touring Zimbabwe for a three-match T20I series.