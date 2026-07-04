Manchester [UK], July 4 (ANI): India's teen batting sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, has become the youngest player to represent India across formats, as well as the youngest debutant from a Test-playing nation in T20I history.

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Sooryavanshi, who has been included in India's playing 11 for the ongoing second T20I against England in Manchester on Saturday to become India's youngest debutant at 15 years and 99 days.

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He has now broken the long-standing record held by Sachin Tendulkar (Test debut at 16 years 205 days; ODI at 16 years 238 days) and Piyush Chawla (Test debut at 17 years 75 days), according to CricViz.

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A historic day for Indian cricket 💙 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes his #TeamIndia debut at 1️⃣5️⃣ years, 9⃣9⃣ days 👏#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/qwS2hx4RW8 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 4, 2026

The 15-year-old cricketer was named in India's T20I squads for the tours of Ireland and England, as well as the Asian Games. He became the youngest-ever player to be picked for the Indian national side, breaking a 36-year-old record held by legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Notably, Sooryavanshi earned his maiden national call-up following a sensational IPL 2026 campaign with Rajasthan Royals, where he amassed 776 runs at a staggering strike rate of 237.30, including a century and five fifties. His explosive season saw him finish as the tournament's leading run-scorer while smashing a record 72 sixes.

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The youngster also swept multiple post-season honours, including the Orange Cap, Most Valuable Player, Emerging Player, Super Striker and Super Sixes awards.

In the recent tri-nation in Sri Lanka, featuring SL A and Afghanistan A, Sooryavanshi made 211 runs in five innings at an average of 42.20, with a strike rate of almost 201, with the best score of 94, his solitary fifty coming in the final. He also smacked the fastest List A cricket fifty in 11 balls against Sri Lanka A.

In eight first-class matches, Sooryavanshi has scored 207 runs at an average of 17.25, with just one fifty in 12 innings and a best score of 93. His Youth Tests record is better, with 331 runs in six matches and 10 innings at an average of 33.10, with two centuries and a fifty, with a best score of 113.

In List-A, he has made 564 runs in 13 matches and innings at an average of 43.38 and a strike rate of 176.80, with a century and two fifties and a best score of 190.

He is India's top run-getter in youth ODIs, with 1,412 runs in 25 matches and innings at an average of 56.48, with a strike rate of 165.72, four centuries and seven fifties and a best score of 175.

His first U19 WC appearance this year saw him win the title and top score with 439 runs in seven matches and innings at an average of 62.71 and a strike rate of 169.49, with a century and three fifties, with a best score of 175. He also smashed a whopping 30 sixes, the highest by a batter in the tournament's history.

In 34 T20S and innings, he has made 1,477 runs at an average of 44.75, a strike rate of 220.44, with four centuries and six fifties.

So far in his IPL career, Sooryavanshi has scored 1,028 runs in 23 matches and innings at an average of 44.69 and a strike rate of 228.95, with two centuries and six fifties and a best score of 103. He has smashed 96 sixes. (ANI)

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