Sophie Devine powers Gujarat Giants to 45-run win over UP Warriorz

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], January 23 (ANI): Sophie Devine spearheaded the Gujarat Giants (GG) to a dominant 45-run victory over the UP Warriorz (UPW) in Match 14 of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025-26 season on Thursday. The victory propelled GG from the bottom of the WPL points table to the number 2 spot.

After the Giants were invited to bat, they found themselves in a precarious position at 65/3 after captain Ashleigh Gardner (5 off 12) was dismissed. Sohie Devine joined hands with Beth Mooney (38 runs off 34 balls) to form a 22-run partnership before the latter was dismissed. While the Warriorz' bowlers, led by Kranti Gaud (2/18 in 4 overs) and Sophie Ecclestone (2/22 in 4 overs), kept the pressure on with frequent breakthroughs, Devine's unbeaten 50 off 42 balls guided Gujarat to 153/8 in 20 overs.

The "Devine Show" continued well into the second innings as she turned the game into a complete all-round exhibition. Defending 153, Devine (2/16 in 3.3 overs) led the bowling charge with clinical precision, taking crucial wickets--including the prized scalp of Meg Lanning--to derail the Warriorz' chase. Her disciplined spell, combined with her earlier batting heroics, left UP reeling at 108 all out. Rajeshwari Gayakwad (3/16 in 4 overs) also contributed with the ball.

This result has thrown the race for the remaining two playoff spots wide open, with Gujarat, UP, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians all still locked in a tight battle on the points table behind the undefeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

After the match, Sophie Devine said it was a competitive match, felt 150 was a defendable total, and praised her team for holding their nerve after taking key wickets.

"Was an interesting game of cricket. I though 150 was competitive. We knew the batters UP have in their line-up. When we got the two big wickets, it was about hanging on and holding our nerves. We have got flexibility to bring Danni in the side. It was no biggie to slot down to five. The way that Gayakwad came and performed was outstanding. The way she deceived the batter with flight and pace was fantastic," she said. (ANI)

