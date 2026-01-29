Melbourne [Australia], January 29 (ANI): The Australian women's team saw a change of guard as Sophie Molineux took over as the all-format captain from Alyssa Healy.

Her first assignment as the new Australia captain will be a multi-format series against India at home, starting on February 15.

Cricket Australia confirmed Molineux's appointment on Thursday, entrusting her with carrying on the legacy of the most successful nation in women's cricket, as per the ICC website.

With the T20 Women's World 2026 coming up in June, the 28-year-old will be looking to quickly settle into the new role.

Having made her international debut in March 2018, the left-arm spinner has been vital to Australia's white-ball success. She was part of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup-winning squads in 2018 and 2020. Over the last eight years, she has played three Tests, 17 ODIs, and 38 T20Is for Australia.

"It's a real honour to be named Australian captain and something I'm incredibly proud of, especially following on from Alyssa, who's had such a huge impact on this team and the game," Molineux said.

"We've got a really strong group with plenty of natural leaders, alongside a lot of exciting talent coming through, and I'm really looking forward to working together as we keep evolving and pushing ourselves to the next level, while staying true to the identity that makes this team so special," she added.

Tahlia McGrath will continue as Australia's vice-captain, with star all-rounder Ash Gardner joining her in the role to help support Molineux.

"Sophie is highly respected within Australian cricket, and her resilience, composure and proven domestic leadership makes her the right person to lead the team into a new era," Australia selector Shawn Flegler said.

"We will continue to manage Sophie's workload, prioritising key tournaments and major international series following injury challenges in recent seasons," Flegler added.

"Tahlia McGrath remains vice-captain, recognising her significant leadership contribution under Alyssa Healy ... Ash Gardner has been elevated to vice-captain alongside Tahlia, strengthening the team's leadership group.

"Ash and Tahlia provide complementary skills in support of Sophie and are also both capable of leading the team as stand-in captain if required."

Molineux has demonstrated her leadership, having captained her state, Victoria, and the Women's Big Bash League side, the Melbourne Renegades.

However, her resilience has set her apart. Though Molineux burst onto the national scene at the age of 16, the bowling all-rounder has battled several injuries during her career.

Foot and knee injuries forced her out of the Australian team for more than two years, missing the Ashes series win, a Commonwealth Games gold medal, and an ODI World Cup triumph in 2022. She was sidelined with injury yet again as Australia competed for the Ashes in 2025. Despite the setbacks, Molineux has fought back harder and earned her place in the side.

After a stellar career, Healy is set to retire from international cricket, vacating the captain's chair. The wicket-keeper and prolific batter has been at the helm of many an Aussie triumph and a part of eight World Cup-winning teams. Her international honours list includes ODI World Cup titles in 2018 and 2022, and T20 World Cup wins in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2020, and 2023.

Healy will retire after the multi-format series against India and will lead the team during the ODIs and the one-off Test as Molineux settles into her new role.

There are no major surprises within the Australian squad that will take on India across the multi-format series, with all-rounder Nicola Carey winning a recall to the white-ball squads and youngster Lucy Hamilton among the 14 players named in the Test squad.

Veteran seamer Megan Schutt is also missing from the ODI squad, with the right-armer overlooked following Australia's disappointing campaign at last year's ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.

Australia T20I squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Australia ODI squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Sophie Molineux (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Australia Test squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Sophie Molineux (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. (ANI)

