Houston [US], June 30 (ANI): Following his side's loss to Brazil in the round of 32, Japan striker Daizen Maeda apologised to the fans back home for "not meeting their expectations".

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Gabriel Martinelli scored a dramatic 95th-minute winner as Brazil mounted a thrilling second-half comeback to defeat Japan 2-1, securing a hard-fought ticket to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 in front of a packed stadium on Monday (local time).

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Posting on X, Maeda apologised to fans for another underwhelming show, as Japan has failed to go past their best-ever performance, a round of 32 finish for another time but also acknowledged that how since the 2022 edition, "everything they have built together" is his "pride".

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"I'm truly sorry for not meeting your expectations. However, over these past three and a half years since the Qatar World Cup, everything we've built together with the players, staff, families, and all the fans and supporters is my pride. Thank you so much for all the support. @jfa_samuraiblue

#FIFAWorldCup2026."

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Japan stunned the five-time world champions in the first half when Kaishu Sano intercepted a loose ball deep inside his own half. Sano embarked on a brilliant 40-yard solo sprint before drilling a fierce strike past Alisson to make it 1-0.

After a frustrating first half where Japan's Zion Suzuki remained largely untroubled,

Brazil intensified the pressure. Gabriel Magalhaes curled a precise cross toward the back post, allowing veteran midfielder Casemiro to rise highest and power a header home, levelling the game at 1-1.

With the match looking destined for extra time, Danilo won the ball back deep in transition, finding Endrick. The youngster smartly laid it off for Bruno Guimaraes, who slid a perfect pass to an unmarked Gabriel Martinelli inside the box. Martinelli took a composed touch and slotted it into the far corner, squeezing it past a desperate Suzuki to seal the 2-1 victory.

Brazil advances to the Round of 16, where they will face either Ivory Coast or Norway on July 5 at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

While this Round of 32 clash in the expanded 2026 format produced an instant classic, matchups between these two nations on football's grandest stage are exceedingly rare.

Before this 2026 encounter, Brazil and Japan had faced each other only once in FIFA World Cup history: Germany 2006. Much like the 2026 match, Japan actually took a surprise lead via Keiji Tamada in the 34th minute.

However, a star-studded Selecão stormed back with a brace from Ronaldo, alongside goals from Juninho Pernambucano and Gilberto to secure a comfortable 4-1 victory. (ANI)

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