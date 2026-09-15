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Home / Sports / "Sounds surreal, can’t wait": Japan captain Kadowaki-Fleming speaks on historic clash against India

"Sounds surreal, can’t wait": Japan captain Kadowaki-Fleming speaks on historic clash against India

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ANI
Updated At : 01:02 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Sano [Japan], September 15 (ANI): Japan captain Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming is eagerly anticipating a historic clash against India on September 22 at the Sano International Ground, with an expected turnout of 2,000–3,000 fans travelling from Tokyo and across Japan, as per Wisden.

While acknowledging the unprecedented security and logistical challenges surrounding the occasion, Kadowaki-Fleming admitted that the prospect of facing India still feels “surreal”, and said he “can’t wait” for the moment.

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"But I understand we are expecting around 2,000 to 3,000 for this match. Obviously, these Indian players are A-list celebrities, and I think we will have plenty of supporters, Indian supporters of cricket, coming from Tokyo and everywhere around the country. So there's going to be plenty of security and probably logistical measures that we haven't experienced in Japan before. But, yeah, I mean, I don't know what to expect. Even hearing you talk about India playing a cricket match against Japan sounds surreal. I can't wait," Kendel said on Wisden's The Scoop.

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Fleming is also unfazed by India’s teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, stating that Japan’s 17-year-old left-arm spinner Charlie Hara-Hinze has already dismissed him at Under-19 level.

The 15-year-old Indian prodigy has emerged as one of the biggest talking points in cricket with his fearless and aggressive brand of batting.

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Charlie removed the 15-year-old during the 2024 U19 Asia Cup in Sharjah, in a One-Day fixture where Sooryavanshi scored 23 runs, including three fours and a six, before being dismissed by Charlie in the eighth over.

"Well, our young 17-year-old left-arm spinner has actually got him out before in an Asia Cup at the Under-19 level, so we have got him sorted. Don't worry," Kendel said.

The India game will be the first event under "Sport 75", an initiative arising from an agreement reached during a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The initiative aims to strengthen people-to-people exchanges and cooperation between the two countries through sport.

Japan will also face Hong Kong in two T20Is on September 19 and 20 before beginning their Asian Games campaign against Afghanistan on September 24 and Nepal on September 26. They will need to finish in the top two to advance to the quarter-finals. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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