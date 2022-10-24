Sourav Ganguly backs out, elder brother Snehasish set to lead Cricket Association of Bengal

Kolkata

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly today pulled out of the race to become the Cricket Association of Bengal’s next chief, paving the way for his elder brother Snehasish to be elected uncontested at its upcoming AGM on October 31.

Cairo

India win two more medals at ISSF World Championship

India won two more medals in the ISSF World Championship here today. The women’s 25m pistol team comprising Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker and Abhidnya Ashok Patil won the silver medal after losing 0-16 to China in the final. The men’s 50m rifle 3 positions team of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale and Niraj Kumar beat USA 17-15 in a bronze medal shootout.

Bengaluru

PKL: Bulls script comeback to tie 31-31 with Pirates

Bengaluru Bulls made a stunning comeback to play out a 31-31 tie against Patna Pirates in their Pro Kabaddi League match here today. In the day’s other game, UP Yoddha beat Tamil Thalaivas 41-24.

Bhubaneswar

ISL: Odisha register first home win of season

Odisha FC rallied to beat Kerala Blasters 2-1 in their Indian Super League match here today. Kerala’s Harmanjot Khabra scored in the 35th minute before Jerry Mawihmingthanga equalised in the 54th minute and Pedro Martin won it for Odisha in the 86th minute. — Agencies

