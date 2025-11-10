Sourav Ganguly picks India as "favourites" for Test series against South Africa

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 10 (ANI): Former India captain Sourav Ganguly backed the Indian team as favourites ahead of the upcoming Test series against South Africa, citing the strength of their spin attack and recent impressive performances by the young squad.

Advertisement

The two-match Test series between India and ICC World Test Champions South Africa will commence on November 14, with the first Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The second Test will take place at ACA Stadium in Guwahati.

Advertisement

In the white-ball leg, Proteas will also play three ODIs and five T20Is, starting from November 30.

Advertisement

Speaking on the upcoming Test series between the two sides, Ganguly said during the event, "India are favourites because their spin attack is very good. This young team went to England three months ago and played exceptionally well. It was a fantastic series to watch. Exceptional cricket performances by Shubman Gill, Yashashvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant.

"Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, and Ravindra Jadeja have been exceptional too. India is a bundle of talent. South Africa, I know they've played well in Pakistan, but India in India is a different kettle of fish, and they'll have to play really, really well to compete with India," the 53-year-old added.

Advertisement

The return of wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and pacer Akash Deep were the highlights as the Indian squad for the two-match Test series against South Africa at home was announced on Wednesday.

Pant returns after healing from his injured foot suffered during the fourth Test in England and got himself some game time as India A's captain during the recently concluded two-match series against South Africa A in Bengaluru, which ended at 1-1.

Test Squads:

India: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK) (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Dewald Brevis, Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi, Corbin Bosch, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Simon Harmer. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)